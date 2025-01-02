Lillian Marie McDonald Share:







November 25, 1938 — December 20, 2024

Lillian Marie McDonald, age 86, of Luling, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024 in Austin, TX.

Born in Niederwald, TX, she was the daughter of the late Gus Kanemeier Sr. and Ella Claire (Bock) Kanemeier. She was the wife of the late Charley McDonald.

Lillian is survived by her three sons, David Ray Carley and his wife Felina of Austin, Donald Joe Carley Jr. of Luling, and Christopher Mark Carley of Luling; three grandchildren, David Carley Jr., Laurel Carley, and Isabella Carley, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charley McDonald; two brothers, Gus Kanemeier Jr. and Leroy Kanemeier, and her sister Alice Jean Reeves.

Visitation was held on Friday, December 27, 2024 at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. Funeral service began at 1:00pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale, TX. Relatives and friends are invited. Online guestbook available at www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com.