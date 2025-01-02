Lowe Lang Galle Share:







October 28, 1934 — December 24, 2024

Lowe Lang Galle was born on October 28, 1934, in Fayetteville, Texas, to Alvin and Lydia Galle. He passed away peacefully on December 24, 2024, in Kyle, Texas, at the age of 90.

A proud graduate of Fayetteville High School, Class of 1953, Lowe’s love for sports—especially baseball—was a defining part of his life. With exceptional talent, he received 14 college scholarship offers and even an invitation to play professionally. However, Lowe chose to pursue higher education at Sam Houston State University, where he graduated in 1957.

Lowe dedicated 36 years of his life to education, teaching in Frost, Fayetteville, Burton, New Braunfels, and Lockhart, where he spent his final 24 years. As a high school baseball and football coach, biology teacher, and driver’s education instructor, he left an indelible mark on his students, encouraging them to reach their full potential both on the field and in the classroom.

On August 23, 1958, Lowe married the love of his life, Sue Scott. Together, they built a life centered on love, faith, and family. They were blessed with two children, Gregory and Karla, and later, the joy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lowe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who found his greatest happiness in the moments shared with his family. Known for his kindness, humor, and generous spirit, Lowe was a friend to many and a pillar in his community.

Lowe is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Sue, daughter Karla and son-in-law Mike Tate, daughter-in-law Anybe Galle, grandson Mark Tate and wife Taylor, granddaughters Nichole Wasikowski and husband Drew, and Julie Tate, and great-granddaughters Nora and Annie Tate. He is also survived by his nephew Jerrel Schovajsa and wife Malinda, as well as his nieces Cynthia Ellis and husband Wayne, and Angela Newland. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister JoAnn Schovajsa, and his son Gregory.

A man of deep faith, Lowe lived a life rooted in service. At First Lockhart Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, taught Sunday School for many years, and contributed to numerous committees. His dedication extended beyond the church, as he played an integral role in various community organizations, embodying his steadfast commitment to serving others. Lowe’s life was a testament to the values he cherished—kindness, humility, and love.

Lowe’s legacy of selflessness and dedication will continue to inspire those who knew him. His memory will live on in the lives of the students, athletes, church members, and family he touched so profoundly. Visitation took place at First Lockhart Baptist Church on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial was held on Sunday, December 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Industry, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made to First Lockhart Baptist Church.