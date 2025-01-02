Ingrid Regina Mueller Share:







November 16, 1939 — December 20, 2024

Ingrid Regina Mueller passed away peacefully on 1December 5, 2024 at Orchard Park in Kyle, Texas, to be reunited with her beloved husband Oliver.

Ingrid was born in Berlin, Germany, in 1939. She lived in East Berlin and moved to West Berlin with her mother before the Wall was built.

She met Oliver on a blind date and they were married shortly after. As Oliver was in the Air Force, they relocated to the United States, eventually to Austin and lastly to Lockhart. They renovated an old house on N. Blanco, originally the Methodist parsonage. Ingrid, with her style and flair, turned it into a lovely home, mirroring what she left in Berlin.

She was a gracious hostess for many events and parties, giving teas for her diverse circles of friends. She had the ability to make everyone feel welcome, including newcomers to Lockhart. She volunteered her time at multiple Historic Preservation societies as well as St. Mary Catholic Church.

She loved working in the garden alongside Oliver. One could see them on the patio afterward, enjoying Happy Hour and waving at passersby. Ingrid lived a fulfilled life in Lockhart for many decades. Everyone knew her and loved her. She was a beautiful lady and a beautiful soul.

She survived her beloved husband by almost 14 years. Yet there was no Oliver without Ingrid and no Ingrid without Oliver.

Ingrid is survived by her sister Doris of Berlin, Germany.

A Memorial Mass of Intention will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on 01-05-2025 at 10:30 am.Interment will be private.

Ingrid will be missed by those who hold her close in their hearts.