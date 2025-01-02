Paul Lucksinger Share:









Paul Lamar Lucksinger, 86, passed on December 30, 2024 after a hard fight with Melanoma cancer. Paul was born on 08/06/1938 in Austin’s Brackenridge Hospital. He lived his first five years in the family home on Lucksinger Lane and then moved to College Avenue off of South Congress. He graduated from Travis High school at a time when Austin only had three high schools. At the age of 15, he became an apprentice bricklayer. At that early age he joined the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. He maintained the membership for 71 years. In 1958 he married Rachel Fuller and they made the jump across the Colorado River to North Austin. There they raised two daughters Cindy and Sandra. He also established himself as a commercial masonry contractor, with the company name of P. L. Lucksinger Masonry Contractor. In 1977, he bought acreage in Lytton Springs, TX and became a part-time rancher. At the age of 49 he retired and became a full-time rancher. In 1994, he and Rachel parted ways, and he moved to Lytton Springs. In 1997, he married Linda Browning and established their home in Lytton Springs.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Henry Lucksinger and Mary Holt Lucksinger, and Rachel Lucksinger and Linda Lucksinger.

He is survived by his daughters Cindy Crouch, husband Harlan Crouch, Sandra Faske , husband Marcus Faske. His grandchildren, Ben Faske, wife Lauren, Brad Barber, Emily Faske Burton, husband Wes, and Max Crouch. Step Grandchildren Serin Crouch and Duran Crouch. His 8 great grandchildren and his stepchildren, Tom Browning, Brett Browing, and Anissa Roddy. His siblings; Jean Evans, Henry Lucksinger and Sandy Balfour.

Visitation will be on Saturday, 01/04/2025, from 5-7 at the McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart, Texas. Services will be held on Sunday, 01/05/2025, at 2:00 at the Lytton Springs Baptist Church. 8511 FM 1854, Lytton Springs, TX.

The family would like to thank Dr. Arjun Mohandas and his staff, Dr. Mathew Meeneghan and his staff, as well as Compassus Hospice staff. Also, the 5th floor nursing staff at Seton Kyle, especially nurse Nia.