April 9, 1935-December 18, 2024

John F. Saunders passed away on December 18, 2024. Born April 9, 1935, to Thomas and Helen Saunders in Oakland, California. Growing up in Belgium and Mexico, led to a love for travel. He and the love of his life, Mary Jo, enjoyed traveling throughout Europe taking numerous trips during their almost 40-year marriage. John was a lifelong student with degrees from Stanford University, University of Illinois, and University of Missouri. He believed in a life of service as can be seen by his careers in long term care facilities and teaching French and Spanish at the college and high school levels. He was known for his kindness and loved making new friends. When his grandson, Matt, was little he once said, “Papa Tito has a lot of friends.” John truly, never met a stranger. He was a lover of the arts and used to say the “best weekend of the month is Austin Symphony weekend.” He loved going to the library and bookstores; and always had several books he was reading at any given time.

John leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Mary Jo Saunders; a son Thomas Saunders (Tonya); three stepdaughters Patti Philippone (David), Jennifer Meiners (John Paul), Cassie Mitchell (Greg); and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center (Marble Falls and Round Rock), the staff at Sage Valley Senior Living and Suncrest Hospice for their wonderful care and devotion. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (San Marcos) in John’s name.