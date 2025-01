Jeannie Schaefer Share:







March 24, 1961 – December 8, 2024

Jeannie Schaefer, 63, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away December 8, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born in Lockhart to Leroy Schaefer and the late Rachel Schaefer.

Jeannie was a remarkable giving soul. She was known for her compassion and generosity. Jeannie’s greatest joy was her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal, husband Steven, two grandchildren, Olivia and Nate, father, Leroy Schaefer, sister, Bertie Hayes, husband Wayne Reeder, sister, Rachel McCormick, Cynthia Coleman, husband John, and brother Leroy (Buddy) Schaefer, wife Carmen.

A celebration of life will beheld January 11, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX.