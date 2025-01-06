Barbara Elizabeth (Hoffman) Chapman Share:







Janaury 21, 1927-January 2, 2025

Barbara Elizabeth (Hoffman) Chapman passed away on January 2, 2025, at the age of 97 in her home in Lockhart, TX. Barbara was born January 21, 1927, in Maxwell, TX, to her parents Albert and Alice (Wallhoefer) Hoffman.

She began her education in Maxwell, but the Maxwell students were later transferred to Lockhart ISD where she enjoyed drama class and graduated as Valedictorian for LHS in 1944.

Barbara met the love of her life, George R. (Bubba) Chapman, and the two were married after Bubba returned from the war. She worked at the Lockhart Gin, First Lockhart National Bank, and the Lockhart Livestock Auction, but primarily spent her time raising and cheering on Bob, Terri, and Cindy in their various activities.

She was active in FUMC, Lockhart, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School and VBS classes.

Barbara loved playing bridge, reading, league bowling, and traveling with Bubba and friends. Spending time at Warnecke in New Braunfels or Port Royal in Port Aransas served as fun family vacation time. They hosted annual 4th of July celebrations at “The Tank” in Caldwell County and purchased land in Lampasas County where all enjoyed hunting, the beautiful views, the creek, and playing “42.” All the kids wanted Barbara as their partner as her memory was sharp and her bid was high which usually resulted in a win for her team.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Bubba Chapman. Also preceding her in death were her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Peggy Hoffman, and Bubba’s brother, Bill (Anna) Chapman, sisters, Doris (Ernest) Harris and Nan (Joe) Rector. Barbara and Bubba leave behind their children, Robert Chapman (Vannetta), Terri Chapman Braune (David), and Cindy Chapman Nebrig (Mark); grandchildren, Jordyn, Yale, and Kylie Chapman and William “Cody” Causey, Scott Braune (Kelli), Alex Nebrig, and Robert Nebrig (Abbie); great-grandchildren Emily and Ben Braune, and Griffin Nebrig. She is also survived by one SIL, Jennie Sanders and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

A special thanks to Aspen Hospice for caring for Barbara for an extended period of time. Also, our team of private caregivers became family as they provided love and care for “mom.” She loved you all. Finally, the family remembers Barbara Wilson for her dedication to our mom and her uplifting visits.

A celebration of Life will be held at First Methodist Church, on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 11AM. There will be a brief service at Lockhart City Cemetery followed by a reception for family and friends at First Methodist Church.

The family requests that donations be made to First Methodist Church, 313 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX 78644.