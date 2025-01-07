Rueben Niemann Share:







January 21, 1936-January 5, 2025

Rueben Niemann was born January 21, 1936, at home in Bonnieview, Texas. Born to E.O. Niemann and Martha Schirmer. He passed away peacefully on January 5, 2025. Rueben graduated from Woodsboro, Texas and then joined the military and was a proud veteran.

He was a faithful member of Faith Chapel in Lockhart, Texas for 50 years. Taught Sunday School for 40 years and was a board member and a Faithful Servant of God.

Rueben is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Jacquelyn, son Alan, Ricky and his wife (Sissy), Neely and her husband (Greg), and Angelia, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Lorraine Meitler husband (Chuck), brothers Alvin and Leander Niemann.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Emil Niemann. Rueben was a man of deep faith who loved the Lord. He was devoted to God and family. He loved people and was always helping others.

Family will receive friends and family at 11AM until 12:30PM for a reception at Faith Chapel on 183 and White Oak St., Lockhart, Texas on January 9, 2025. Visitation will follow at 1PM with a service at 2PM, burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Chapel 1111 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, Texas 78644. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book.