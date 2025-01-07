Dr. David Kincaid Share:









December 23, 1942-January 3, 2025

Dr. David Ronald Kincaid, a well-respected educator, prolific author, and distinguished researcher, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2025, in Lockhart, TX. Born December 23, 1942, in Fort Worth, TX, David dedicated his life to pursuing knowledge and disseminating wisdom through his work.

Dr. Kincaid’s academic journey began at Lamar University, and he graduated with a BS, MA, and PhD in Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin in May 1971. His passion for education and philosophy propelled him into a career marked by accomplishments and global contributions.

Throughout his illustrious career, David was a professor at several esteemed institutions, including Purdue University, the University of Texas at Austin, and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. His academic legacy includes 68 publications, and a remarkable citation count, exceeding 11,000, attesting to the impact and relevance of his research. Beyond the classroom, David authored 13 college textbooks, published in multiple languages.

Dr. Kincaid’s work extended into the pioneering field of space exploration. His research, particularly in spacecraft trajectory and fluid dynamics, was applied to various NASA projects, contributing to advancing rocket and satellite designs. His algorithms became integral to space exploration projects, involving simulations and data analysis that required robust numerical methods.

David was an avid traveler, having visited over 100 countries to attend mathematics conferences and deliver lectures, sharing his insight and engaging with the international academic community. Closer to home, he was a devoted UT sports fan, holding 50-yard line football tickets for over 60 years, a testament to his unwavering support for the University.

David enjoyed playing tennis and in his later years, he became a cowboy, attending to his horses, and various other ranch activities.

Dr. Kincaid was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Hancock Kincaid and Robert Buckley Kincaid, and his brother Robert Clay Kincaid. He is lovingly remembered by his sister Martha Kincaid Wells and brother-in-law Luther “Buddy” Wells. His legacy continues through his nieces and nephews Angela Kincaid Fontenot, Monica Mouch Holman, Phillip Todd Kincaid, Melissa Wells Simpson, Christopher D. Wells, and his eight great-nieces and nephews. His absence will be profoundly felt by his best friend, constant companion, and caregiver for the past six years, Guillermo Villarreal.

Dr. David R. Kincaid lived a life marked by intellectual achievement. His memory will be cherished and his contributions to math and science will continue to inspire future generations.