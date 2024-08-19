Melanie De Leon Garcia Share:







With deep sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Melanie De Leon Garcia, who left us too soon at the age of 17 on August 3, 2024. Melanie was born on December 27, 2007, in Austin, Texas, to her loving parents, Hugo De Leon and Nancy Garcia.

Melanie was known for her warm and vibrant spirit. She was friendly and outgoing, always making new friends and getting along with everyone she met. Her big heart was evident in the love she had for her family, friends, and her beloved pets. Brave and fearless, Melanie never shied away from new experiences, embracing life with enthusiasm and courage.

She found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Whether she was listening to music, perfecting her makeup, lashes, and nails, or spending time with her pets and friends, Melanie’s love for beauty and life was infectious. Shopping trips and outings with loved ones were some of her favorite ways to spend her time.

Melanie had a special love for the colors black and pink, which reflected her unique and vibrant personality. Her favorite animals were her pugs and French bulldog, who were her loyal companions. Roses, her favorite flower, symbolized the love and beauty she brought into the lives of those around her.

A devout Catholic, Melanie found comfort and strength in her faith, looking up to God and the Virgin Mary throughout her life. Her spirituality was a source of guidance and peace for her, and it provided her with the strength to face life’s challenges.

One of the most cherished moments of Melanie’s life was her Quinceañera, a beautiful celebration that marked her 15th birthday. Surrounded by family and friends, it was a day filled with love and joy, perfectly reflecting the bright light she brought into the world.

Melanie’s legacy will be one of optimism, joy, and a reminder to cherish the beauty in life, even in the small moments. She will be remembered as a bright, smiling soul who always sought to see and share the beauty in everything.

She is survived by her parents, Hugo De Leon and Nancy Garcia; her brothers, Irvin De Leon and Hugo De Leon, Jr.; her grandmother, Maria De La Luz Castillo; her grandfather, Raul Garcia; and her dear friend, Ricardo Muniz.

If Melanie could speak to those attending her service, she would express her heartfelt thanks for the love and support shown to her parents and brothers during this difficult time.

The recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at DeLeon Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, also at DeLeon Funeral Home, with burial at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Melanie’s bright spirit and loving heart will be deeply missed but never forgotten. May she rest in peace and continue to inspire us all with her legacy of love, courage, and joy.