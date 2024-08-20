Michael Shane Florence Share:







Michael Shane Florence passed away on August 6, 2024, at the age of 65. He was born in Houston, Texas to Lewis and Johnnie Florence. He was preceded in death by Johnnie Florence, mother; Doctor Lewis Florence, father; Toni Florence Cox, sister; Michael Lane Watson, cousin; Pat and Paul Watson, grandparents. He is survived by his sister Becky Florence; aunt and uncle Larry and Judy Watson; cousins Rodney and Kathy Prince and their children Justin, Blane, and Dalton. Celebration of life was held on August 12, 2024, 11:00 am at Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, TX 77303. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ross Burns, Wes Houston, Ricky Bass and Mike Fogg. Michael enjoyed remote country living hunting, gardening, feeding deer and turkey daily. He loved saltwater fishing and putting his Harley Davidson Motorcycle on the road. He often assisted his sister, Becky keeping track of her cows. The family of Michael Florence wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Ascension Seton Hospital, Hays County. A special thanks to Doctor Arielle DuBose. Services were under the care of McCurdy Funeral Home.