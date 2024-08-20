Dexter Harris Share:







Dexter Harris, born to the late Ike and Inez Harris in Arkansas, passed away on August 18, 2024. He wore many hats in his lifetime including an Airforce Veteran, a Mason, and of course a Texas Game Warden. Dexter was a dedicated man who served selflessly for almost 30 years with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The most important hats he wore were those of a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



His passing will leave a void in the hearts of those who knew him and his family. Including his wife, Judy Harris, daughter, Susan Hinds with her husband Robert; sons, Phillip Harris and Paul Harris with his wife PK. He is also survived by four grandchildren, including the eldest granddaughter who he helped raise, Lana Daniels, Kyle Harris, Emily Harris and Hayden Hinds; and one great grandson, Cade Issac; along with many nieces and nephews. Dexter is preceded in death by his sister, Doris Henry and his parents.



The family will receive friends at 9 am on Friday, August 23, 2024, until the funeral service at 10 AM at McCurdy Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park at 2PM. The honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Clanton, Billy Dodd, Larry Williford and The Plum Creek Casters Bass Club. The family requests that the funeral attire be casual.

Many thanks to Dr. Scott Tolan, Dr. Terri Quebedeaux, Dr. Arjun Mohandas, Felicity Winnett RPh, and Compassus Home Care for their devoted care of Dexter and the continued support of his family.

The family welcomes donations to be made in Dexter’s name to the American Heart Association.