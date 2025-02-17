Samuel LaWayne Culpepper Share:







February 22, 1954-February 13, 2025

Samuel LaWayne Culpepper was born on February 22nd, 1954 to Gladys Marie and Samuel Henry Culpepper. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13th, 2025.

Sam grew up in Lake Jackson, Texas where he played baseball and football. He attended Texas A&M for a year and a half as a member of the Corps of Cadets before transferring to Sam Houston to finish his degree in criminal justice. Sam graduated from the DPS Academy on September 22nd, 1978 and was assigned to Caldwell county. He and Gay were married the next day. Sam became a DPS instructor in 1995 where he taught hundreds of cadets and was a role model for the next generation.

In addition to being a dedicated public servant, he was a loyal husband and father, attending countless rodeos with Gay and regularly coaching Clay’s baseball teams. After retiring in 2008 Sam enjoyed taking road trips with Gay, house remodels, live music, and spending many, many hours working on the ranch with Clay.

Sam is survived by his wife Gay, his son Clay, his daughter-in-law Eileen, and his mother Gladys. He is preceded in death by his father Sam and his brother LaVon.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 2:00pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited.