August 13, 1927-February 10, 2025

Ypolita Cruz Saucedo passed away on February 10, 2025, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of Marcos and Macillina Cruz.

Mrs. Saucedo is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eusebio Vela Saucedo, her son, Eddie Saucedo and her daughters, Frances Aguilar and Lucy Aguilar.

She is survived by her daughters, Adelita Cortez and her husband Peter, Delia Hinojosa and her husband John, and Gloria Luyten and her husband Scott; her sons Albert Saucedo and his wife Susie and Eusebio Saucedo Jr; 8 Children, 23 Grandchildren, and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Tonia Sauce and her son-in-law Pablo Aguilar.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on February 20, 2025 at 5PM, with a Rosary at 7PM. A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10AM on February 21, 2025 at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.