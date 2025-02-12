City keeps Freedom Act on sideline… for now Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

After weeks of discussion and resolutions, regarding whether the City of Lockhart will recognize the voter-approved Lockhart Freedom Act (LFA), the City Council rejected a proposed Resolution (2025-03) by a 4-3 margin at last week’s meeting, keeping Resolution (2024-47) in place.

Lockhart continues to recognize it is prohibited from adopting a policy which does not fully enforce state drug laws.

Once again, there was much debate from council members as well as comments from citizens.

The latest proposed resolution would have favored the issues of lessening some marijuana laws as cited in the LFA.

Lockhart City Attorney Brad Bullock said there were still no answers as to how the current lawsuits against some municipalities would turn out, and therefore, whether or not the LFA stipulations could be enforceable.

“We don’t have that clarity, right now,” Bullock said. “We’re probably not going to get an answer in the next few weeks. So, no matter what the Appellate Court does, it will probably be appealed to the Texas Supreme Court.”

Council member John Lairsen said there had been much misinformation about LFA.

“I think it is ludicrous that something can be on a ballot and then can be deemed illegal,” Lairsen said. “This issue needs to be rectified at the state and federal levels. I don’t think Lockhart Police will have issues implementing this policy smoothy.”

Council member John Castillo added, “I think it’s important to support the will of the people.”

Lairsen, Castillo, and Council member Juan Mendoza voted to repeal the previous Resolution, but they were outnumbered, 4-3.

“Sixty-eight percent passed is a tremendous percentage,” said Mayor Pro Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez. “But there are still some issues that need to be resolved. The decriminalization of marijuana, in my opinion, does have to come from the state. And, whether we respect the men and women in blue or not, they’re here to provide a service. They’re here to protect us.”

Mayor Lew White said Section 7.03 of the City Charter states that the city will not pass anything which violates state law.

“We all take that oath,” White sad. “The Legislature is in session, so everyone for this should be knocking on those people’s doors every day. It’s probably not gonna get changed this year, but it’s the start of a movement.

“This is not decided by any means. I am of the position that we should obey the state law. Let this play out and follow the direction that the courts give us.”

White warned the crowd at the beginning of the meeting that it did not need to act as unruly as it had at the previous meeting, as one gentleman was escorted out of the meeting.

Five people spoke in favor of LFA, with one saying it would do more harm than good for the city.

One man questioned Bullock’s actions, asking the council to “Remember the actions of your city attorney when you renew his contract. Please pass Prop A, and if you do pass it, I think that you should consider where your legal advice is gonna come from.”

Another man said, “This is people’s lives we’re talking about. Law abiding citizens shouldn’t be subject to unreasonable searches because they might be doing crime. I’m willing to think our officers find weed enforcement to be a waste of time, anyway.

“Trust is your key. Stop viewing us as criminals and star viewing us as your neighbors.”

A man from Dale noted he was against LFA.

“First of all, this thing decriminalizes 4 ounces of marijuana,” the man noted. “This is not a guy out on Saturday night wanting to enjoy a joint, or someone with glaucoma. This would protect way too much marijuana. And the odor protects a felonious person carrying suitcases of marijuana.”

White ended the LFA discussion by stating, “It’s probably not the last we’ve heard about this topic.”

In other business:

* Along with a restriping project of SH 142 from Borchert Lane to downtown Lockhart, there were possible plans to incorporate a new continuous center turn lane from Medina Street to Guadalupe Street.

Ronda Reagan addressed the council and said such a turn lane would not be beneficial.

Council agreed, and voted to keep the road as is.

* City Manager Steve Lewis noted as of Feb. 1, all EMS response for Caldwell County will be handled by ESD No. 5. Lockhart residents may still request emergency medical care by calling 9-1-1. EMS response times will remain unchanged and EMS will continue to respond to calls in Lockhart. The Lockhart Fire Department will continue to respond to priority medical calls (heart attack, stroke, difficulty breathing, etc.).

* Lewis noted the January Coffee with a Cop, at First Lockhart National Bank, was attended by community members, including high school students, and the Lockhart Fire Department.

* Council member Jeffry Michelson asked the public to “please be patient” regarding the ongoing work with the Downtown Revitalization project.