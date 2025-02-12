LISD Board approves to call for bond in May for new middle school Share:







LISD

At Monday night’s meeting, the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $93.5 million bond proposal for the May 3 election.

The bond will fund the construction of Middle School #2 and secure land for future district growth, ensuring LISD can continue to meet the needs of its rapidly growing student population.

The proposed bond includes:

* $92 million for the construction of Middle School #2

* $1.5 million for future land purchases to accommodate long-term district expansion and capitalize on current land prices before they inevitably rise even higher.

LISD has consistently prioritized fiscal responsibility, diligently working to reduce its debt over the years. As a result, LISD has the lowest debt-per-student ratio among comparable Central Texas school districts. Due to these efforts — combined with rising property values and an expanding tax base of residential and commercial properties — this bond will be presented to voters with a zero-cent increase to the school tax rate. This approach allows LISD to invest in essential new facilities while maintaining financial efficiency for the community.

Lockhart Junior High School, with 1,517 students, is currently operating at 97 percent capacity and is expected to be at 100 percent by the start of the 2025-26 school year, reaching 109 percent by 2029. The ideal functional capacity for a campus is below 85 percent; therefore, building a second middle school is essential to ensuring students have adequate space and resources for learning.

“This bond is critical for the future of our students and community,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “Lockhart ISD continues to experience rapid growth, and we must ensure our students have the space and resources they need to thrive. This investment in our schools is an investment in our children’s education and future. We are deeply grateful for our community’s support in passing the 2022 bond, which allowed for the construction of Borchert Loop Elementary and additions and renovations at Lockhart High School. Both projects are being completed on budget and on time. Now, we must take the next step by building a second middle school to accommodate our growing student population.”

Board President Michael Wright echoed the importance of the bond, stating, “We have a responsibility to provide a learning environment where all students can succeed. Our community has always supported the needs of our schools, and this bond is essential to maintaining the high-quality education LISD is known for.”