Patsy Ann Sites Moore passed away peacefully on February 10, 2025, at the age of 85. She was born in San Marcos, TX to Sam and Hilda Sites on March 29, 1939.

She graduated from Kyle High School in 1958. She married WH Moore on July 22, 1961, in San Marcos, Texas. From 1965-1969 Patsy owned and operated a private Kindergarten. She graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education. She began a 23-year career with San Marcos CISD as the Director of Food Service in 1974. She was a member of Eastern Star, Hays County Republican Club, Heritage Board and Spring Lake Garden Club where she held all offices. She was named to Who’s Who of American Women since 1996. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. Patsy was a wonderful cook and always enjoyed decorating her homes. She was a kind, caring peacemaker. She was a gifted teacher and took great joy in passing on knowledge to her grandson.

She is preceded in death by both her parents and her husband of 34 years. She is survived by her son, Joel Moore, her daughter, Lea Ann Moore Kenworthy, son in law, Joe Kenworthy, grandson, Miller Kenworthy, and niece, Shirley McCurdy, all of San Marcos.

Visitation will be at Pennington Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Pennington Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memory Lawn Memorial Park followed by a reception at First Lutheran Church. Pall bearers are Jimmy McCurdy, Adam McCurdy, Jason Stewart, Zach Stewart, Michael Partee and Tim Partee. Honorary pall bearers are Gail Gafford and Jim Stewart.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to First Lutheran Church at 130 W. Holand St., San Marcos, TX 78666