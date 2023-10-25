Dominic “Nico” Rendon Share:







Dominic “Nico” Rendon, a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and a dedicated father, passed away on October 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. He was born on April 14, 1987, in Georgetown, Texas. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and his memory will forever be cherished.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Arleen Valdez.

Dominic is survived by his father, Gilbert Rendon, Jr. and wife, Neomie C. Rendon, sons, Dominic Rendon, II and Tristen Matthew Rendon, brothers, Adrian Gilbert Rendon, Christopher Anthony Rendon, Gilbert Ryan Rendon, Jamie Rene Rendon, sisters, Tiffany Rendon, Selena Marie Longoria, Desiree Marie Rendon, and brother, Shawn Perez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dominic was a family man through and through. He had an unwavering love for his family and was always there to lend a helping hand. He had a passion for driving and spent much of his life behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler, a job he cherished. He was a loving and caring individual, known for his strong family bonds and his ability to bring laughter to gatherings. Even when he was upset, Dominic’s cheerful spirit would shine through.

Music and dancing held a special place in Dominic’s heart, and he had a talent for “tirando gritos,” igniting joy and energy wherever he went. His two sons, Dominic Rendon II and Tristian Matthew Rendon, were the center of his world, and he never missed a chance to express his love for them. He was a big hugger and kisser, an affectionate soul who shared his love openly.

Dominic was the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to help others. He relished challenges, always striving to overcome obstacles and succeed. Rolling dice was one of his enjoyments, and he was a master of the game. In the Austin area, he was a well-known and respected figure, loved by many for his friendly disposition and willingness to assist anyone in need.

Dominic had a passion for cutting hair, with his ultimate goal of being a certified barber.

Remarkably, Dominic’s passion for driving led him to become a professional truck driver at the young age of 18 when he earned his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). His dedication and love for his work left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Visitation to pay respects to Dominic Rendon will begin at noon Saturday, October 28, 2023, with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

As we say our goodbyes, let us remember the joyful, caring, and giving spirit of Dominic. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those he touched, and his memory will continue to inspire us to be more loving, more caring, and more family-oriented, just as he was.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Dominic Rendon on Saturday, October 28, 2023 following the funeral services. We will gather after services at VFW Post 8925 (8706 FM812 Austin, Texas 78719).