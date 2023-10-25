The Faculty returns to Lions Stadium for 25th anniversary Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A 25th anniversary screening of a sci-fi horror film that was shot on location at Lockhart High School will be show Sunday, Nov. 19, on the digital scoreboard at Lions Stadium.

The Faculty will be shown by On Set Cinema on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. at what is known in the movie as Herrington High School Stadium. Beginning at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19, there will be a walking tour on the Lockhart High School grounds where the movie was filmed, followed by the Main event check-in at 3 p.m. at Lions Stadium.

The Faculty, filmed in 1998, is Rated R and lasts an hour and 44 minutes. It has been called one of the best sci-fi horror films to come out of the decade of the 1990s.

Many of the movie’s scenes took place at the football stadium at Lockhart, including the opening with fictitious head coach Joe Willis (played by Robert Patrick), yelling at his players.

The stadium is also where Casey (Elijah Wood) eats lunch by himself, where the big Friday night game takes place, where the school’s faculty come after the students, where aliens soak up the rain on the field, and where Zeke (Josh Hartnett) sells stuff from the trunk of his car in the parking lot by the field. The stadium is also where Miss Burke (Famke Janssen) gets decapitated and puts her head back on, and so much more.

Along with The Faculty, Hartnett has starred in several blockbuster roles, including Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, 40 Days and 40 Nights, The Virgin Suicides, and O, among others.

Patrick has also starred in Die Hard 2, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Wayne’s World, Charlie’s Angel’s: Full Throttle, Walk the Line, We Are Marshall, and Safe House, as well as many others.

Wood has also starred in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Back to the Future Part II, Radio Flyer, The Adventures of Huck Finn, and The Good Son, and many more.

Also in the movie are Usher, Jon Stewart, Salma Hayak, Danny Masterson, and many others.

The movie will be shown on Lockhart High’s new digital scoreboard with the audio coming out of the stadium sound-system. The soundtrack will be playing and everyone attending will get Pixy Stixs when checking in for the event.

There will be a handful of sponsorship spots or special message spots offered to be shown on the scoreboard before the movie plays.

Current school faculty members get to attend the screening for free and current Lockhart High students get a discount on tickets. Tickets are $25, but current LHS students get in for $12. Admission includes the walking tour.

Tickets are available at https://myershousenc.thundertix.com/events/212994. Also available on that site are special Herrington High T-shirts and sponsorship or special messages that can be purchased on the digital scoreboard.