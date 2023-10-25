BBQ Fest in Lockhart likely to be TM’s largest event Share:







Texas Monthly invites BBQ fans from across the globe to experience its biggest BBQ Fest yet in Lockhart, on Nov. 4 and 5. This marks the second year the festival will be held in the barbecue capital of Texas and will bring to town a total of 50 barbecue joints, including many from Texas Monthly’s latest Top 50 BBQ Joints and 25 Top New and Improved BBQ Joints lists.

“Texas BBQ continues to attract enthusiasts from across the nation and around the world to this festival each year,” said Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly BBQ Editor. “At BBQ Fest, we celebrate the epitome of Texas BBQ excellence, where some of the top pitmasters in the state converge in a culinary celebration full of smoke, flavor, and culture. We are excited to offer a one-stop destination that reflects our state’s growing barbecue culture.”

The 14th annual BBQ Fest is projected to be the largest event in the media company’s history with close to 10,000 BBQ lovers planning to attend.

On the eve of BBQ Fest, downtown Lockhart will be the center of excitement and action with

barbecue-themed First Friday festivities, including the premiere of a live-recorded variety show titled Smoky Home Compadre: A Celebration of Tasty-NESS. (See related story on)

On Saturday, Nov. 4 from noon to 7 p.m., the open-to-the-public BBQ World’s Fair will celebratethe continued cultural infusion happening to traditional Texas BBQ. This free event features aselection of barbecue joints and live-fire cooking demos as well as taco vendors curated byTaco Editor José Ralat and an artisan marketplace.

• Five joints – KG BBQ, Barbs B Q, Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q, Sunbird Barbecue and GW’s

BBQ Catering Co. – spotlighted on Texas Monthly’s list of the state’s Top 25 New and

Improved BBQ Joints will be on site alongside five other pitmasters to serve food for

purchase from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be live music beginning at noon. (See related article this page.)

• On Saturday, from 5-7 p.m., the barbecue joints will switch to an exclusive tasting menu for

attendees who purchased an “Around the World” Punch Card.

• Guests can also expand their palates with the Taco Trail, featuring some of Ralat’s

favorite spots in the state, like Davila’s BBQ, Jiménez Tortillera y Taqueria and El

Charlatán.

“The Taco Trail includes some of my favorite tacos in the state, but they’re also the embodiment of Texas’s rich culinary heritage,” said Ralat. “Their dedication to crafting exceptional tacos adds a new dimension to the BBQ Fest experience, promising an

unforgettable flavor journey.”

On Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 1 to 4 p.m. for General

Admissions ticketholders, attendees are invited to Lockhart City Park to enjoy the flavors of

Texas barbecue, savory sides, refreshing beverages, live music, and more. The Top 50 Picnic

has been the heart and soul of Texas Monthly BBQ Fest for over a decade, and this year

promises to be better than ever.

• Experience the best of Texas BBQ from 40 of the top joints featured on Texas Monthly’s

Top 50 BBQ Joints List. Each brings their unique specialties to the table for the ultimate

barbecue show-and-tell.

• The picnic kicks off with a performance by Hard Proof, followed by a special guest

performance. General Admissions tickets are still available for purchase. This year’s

event will also donate a portion of ticket sales to Feeding Texas and the network of food

banks throughout the state. Texas Monthly is proud to join the united effort for a hunger-

free Texas.

The 2023 sponsors include Anheuser-Busch, Aviation Gin, Balcones Distilling, Central

Texas Refuse, City of Lockhart, Coco-Cola Southwest Beverages, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan,

Hornitos Tequila, Jim Beam, M&M BBQ Company, Mill Scale Metalworks, Nomad Grills, Ooni,

Rambler Sparkling Water, Ricos, Sierrah Wood, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, YETI, and True Texas

BBQ.

To stay updated on event news, join the Texas Monthly barbecue newsletter, follow the

@tmbbqfest Instagram account, like the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Facebook Page, and follow

Texas Monthly’s BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn on Twitter and Instagram: @BBQsnob.