Music and BBQ treats(?) coming to Lockhart







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Musicians fit for stadium seating and barbecue fit for a king’s feast, as well as some you may find on some desperate person’s grill out in the desert, come together for “Smoky Home Compadre” and “Can You Smoke That,” an addition to his year’s Texas Monthly BBQ Fest.

The fun begins Friday evening, Nov. 3, when Lockhart podcast 78644 teams with Rach and Rhodes Presents to put on entertainment from comedians to talented musicians.

Local and Austin area musicians will perform on the stage on the south lawn of the Caldwell County Courthouse.

There will be performances by Dustin Welch, HalleyAnna, Tele Novella, QueMazn, and the 78644 Community Players.

There will also be appearances by Jaston Williams, podcast traffic eye in the sky Bobby Chowder (Will Rhodes), Mary Kathryn Davenport, and Bear Mungford.

James McMurtry will take the stage from 8:30-10 p.m.

Steven Collins, who is the host of 78644 podcast, will also perform.

Saturday’s lineup begins at noon with DJ Island Time (Rhodes) spinning tunes. There will be an introduction by Sun Radio.

From 12:30-1 p.m. will be Can You Smoke That, hosted by Vera Carp (Williams) from Tuna, Texas. The culinary fun begins as special guests, including Lockhart Mayor Lew White will be treated with surprise barbecued meat from what Collins’ calls a variety of “Texas critters.”

RF Shannon will take the stage from 1:30-2:15 p.m.

There will be more talent from 2:45-3:30 p.m., including Rachel Lingvai, Melissa Engleman, Mark Willenborg, Chris Dye, Collins and the 78644 Community Players with special guests. Among the Community Players will be the House Band of Jacob Hildebrand, Justin Schnieder, Fred Mandujano, and Gary Newcomb.

Rattlesnake Milk will perform from 4-4:45 p.m.

The grand finale of the Can You Smoke That adventure will be from 5-5:30 p.m.

Tomar & the FC’s will play from 6-7 p.m.

