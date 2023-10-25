Arrest made in connections with student’s threat against LJHS Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A threat against Lockhart Junior High School on Thursday, Oct. 19, via social media resulted in an arrest the following morning by the Lockhart Police Department, although due to the student’s age, the name will not be released.

The threat was not deemed credible by the Lockhart Police Department, although the student was charged and, according to a letter sent out by LISD to parents and staff, the student will be facing “significant consequences.” The student will also “receive appropriate consequences according to the Lockhart ISD Student Code of Conduct.”

Superintendent Mark Estrada and LJHS Principal Karen Nixon, in letters, asked parents to “please talk with your children about the seriousness of school threats. Whether the threat is made in person or on social media, the outcome is the same — it results in being arrested. It is a very serious matter.”

There was an increased law enforcement presence at LKSD campuses on Friday.

“I want to once again thank the student who brought the concern forward quickly through Alert LISD so we could respond immediately,” Estrada and Nixon wrote in the letters. “I also want to thank the Lockhart Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and Caldwell County Constables for their support in ensuring our safety.

“Parents, please remind your children that if they see or hear anything that is not safe, they

should contact an adult right away. You can submit a tip on the school district website at

www.lockhartisd.org through ‘Alert LISD.’”