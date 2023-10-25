Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Load Off fanny’s
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Paul Finlay, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Special Guest, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
Jeff Canada with Eros & The Drifters, 7 p.m.
Load Off fanny’s
2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Mark Anthony Cruz with Utah Hamrick & Mike Koenning, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Caldwell County Historical Museum
Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Carter Lybrand with Troy Stone; Halloween Party, 7 p.m.
Load Off fanny’s
Jenny and the Jetts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Mark Willenborg & The Shufflehawks, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Hard Labor Hike, 10 a.m.
Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Tiger Alley, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
Caldwell County Historical Museum
Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
John Paul Ortiz, 6-7:30 p.m.
Load Off fanny’s
Song Swap with Ethan Ford and Jeff Gallagher, 1-3 p.m.
Old Pal
Graham Wilkinson, 12-2 p.m.
THE PEARL
Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Lockhart State Park
Halloween Crafts, 10 a.m.
Old Pal
Halloween Karaoke and Costume Contest, 7-10 p.m.
Plum Creek Records & Tapes
Jolie and the Pussycats, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
THE PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
* * *
* — Tickets required
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.