Local Entertainment Calendar







Wednesday, Oct. 25

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Load Off fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Paul Finlay, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Special Guest, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Jeff Canada with Eros & The Drifters, 7 p.m.

Load Off fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Mark Anthony Cruz with Utah Hamrick & Mike Koenning, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Carter Lybrand with Troy Stone; Halloween Party, 7 p.m.

Load Off fanny’s

Jenny and the Jetts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Mark Willenborg & The Shufflehawks, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Hard Labor Hike, 10 a.m.

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Tiger Alley, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

John Paul Ortiz, 6-7:30 p.m.

Load Off fanny’s

Song Swap with Ethan Ford and Jeff Gallagher, 1-3 p.m.

Old Pal

Graham Wilkinson, 12-2 p.m.

THE PEARL

Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Lockhart State Park

Halloween Crafts, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Halloween Karaoke and Costume Contest, 7-10 p.m.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

Jolie and the Pussycats, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

THE PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.