Doug Wilson named new CEO of SH 130 Concession Company

By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

SH 130 Concession Company, which operates the 41-mile southern section of State Highway 130, has a new CEO.



The private company tapped native Texan Doug Wilson to take the helm from Tyler Duvall, who will continue with SH 130 as chairman of the board of directors.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to Texas to join SH 130 as it plays a vital role in the economic development of this important corridor connecting two of the fastest growing cities in the nation,” Wilson said in a release. “I look forward to working with the SH 130 team and TxDOT to help keep people and goods moving through this critical area of the state.”

Wilson most recently served as CEO at Elizabeth River Crossings, the developer and operator of the Elizabeth River Tunnels project in the Hampton Roads region of southeast Virginia. While there he prioritized improving safety, customer service and management of the facility. Improvements in business and financial operations led to the sale of that company in late 2020.

The population is set to explode in the coming years with the Tesla Gigafactory and Amazon’s fulfillment center coming to the region. With congestion on I-35 expected to increase, SH 130 is in a prime position to grow in the coming years.