The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach and at which school: Sarah Ann Will, 7th grade teacher at Lockhart Junior High School.

What subjects do you teach: “7th grade math. I am also the National Junior Honor Society sponsor and I coach UIL Oral Reading and Ready Writing.”

Hometown: “I am an Air Force brat. I was born in Kingsville, Texas, but I grew up mainly in California.”

Where did you graduate? “I have a Bachelor’s degree in History and Drama with Education from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. I also have a completed Master’s from Southwest Texas State University, with admin certification from Sam Houston State University and a partial Master’s from Baylor University.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love teaching in the ‘small town’ atmosphere of Lockhart and the close-knit community. Even though I don’t live here, I feel like this is my community.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends would describe me as a cute old lady in a convertible.”

Values most important to you: “Faith, honesty, and passion are my guiding values.”

Talents: “God has given me the talent of loving on people.”

Favorite Books: “My favorite books are historical fiction. I’m currently reading the Poldark series.”



Favorite Music: “Anything on KLove or by Marty Robins or Jim Reeves.”



Hobbies: “Traveling, sewing, and cooking. My hobbies also used to include motorcycle riding.”

What Inspires You? “God is my first inspiration, but I am inspired to do what I do every day by how open our students are.”

Family: “I have been married to Jerry Will for 18 years. He has three adult children who call me mom. I have one son who is married to Amie and they have presented us with Chase, Scarlett, and Gideon. My sister-in-law also lives with us. We three ‘old’ people love coming to watch the students in their athletic and fine arts endeavors.”