Lions finally put away stubborn Bears, 28-17







LPR Editor

Lockhart kept its playoffs hopes alive by holding off longtime rival Bastrop, 28-17 Friday night at Lions Stadium.

The win moved the all-time series closer – 18-16-3 – though still in favor of Bastrop, although the Lions have won two straight over the Bears.

It was a somewhat low-scoring affair comparatively for Lockhart, which came into the game averaging 38.1 points and allowing 41.7 per game.

“I’m really proud of the way we played defensively,” Lockhart Head Coach Todd Moebes said. “We had some large red zone stops with a couple of turnovers and we held them to two field goal attempts, only one of which they made. I’m proud of our offense too because we knew they had a really good defense. We just had to stay the course.”

The tone was set early as each team punted on their first possession.

Bastrop got on the board win quarterback Keyshon Moore took off on a 46-yard run to paydirt with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter, a jaunt that included a stiff-arm to a Lockhart defender. Isaac Dugger’s PAT gave the Bears a 7-0 lead.

Bastrop drove to the Lockhart 20 on its third drive but that one ended when Ayden Scott recovered a Bears’ fumble.

The next Bastrop possession also ended in a turnover when Quavon Reese picked off Moore deep in Lockhart territory. The Lions started at their own 9, but only took three plays to travel 91 yards, the final 78 when Dickens went up the middle, hit the left side line and turn down the afterburners for a 78-yard touchdown run. Omar Ocampo tied the game with his extra point, making it 7-7 with 4:47 left in the first half.

Bastrop reached the Lockhart 16 on its following drive, but settled for an 33-yard field goal by Isaac Dugger with 1:25 left and a half and a 10-7 advantage.

Lockhart came out of the locker room and promptly drove 65 yards in 13 plays to take its first lead when Dickens powered in from the 1. Ocampo’s PAT made it 14-10, Lockhart, with 5:56 left in the third period.

Bastrop didn’t take long to regain the lead. A lengthy kickoff return set the Bears up at its 43, and three plays later Moore broke several tackles for a 52-yard touchdown. Dugger added the PAT and with 4:13 left in the third, Bastrop led 17-14.

Things looked bleak for the Lions on its next drive when Dickens was intercepted on the Bears’ 8, but Bart Key recovered a fumble at the Bastrop 1. After losing a yard on first and-goal from there, Dickens scored on the second play. Ocampo’s PAT gave the Lions a lead it would never relinquish at 21-17 with 2:11 left in the third.

Dugger was wide left on a 38-yard field goal attempt for Bastrop with 6:19 remaining that would have cut Lockhart’s lead to one, and the Lions iced the game with a 79-yard drive six plays, scoring when Dickens connected across the middle with Gage Deutsch, who then used a stiff-arm and his own speed to finish a 52-yard scoring pass. Ocampo’s PAT set the final margin with 3:24 remaining.

“Ashton really stood in there and took a shot,” Moebes said. “Gage was able to make the catch and turn it into a score that really kinda sealed things. Coach (Josh) Gilbert called a really good play there.”

Dickens finished with 194 yards on 21 attempts, scoring three touchdowns. He passed for 83 yards and another score. Deutsch caught two of those passes for 66 yards and a score. Junior running back Nathaniel Gonzales was held to a season low of 47 yards on 16 carries.

Lockhart must travel to Pieper High in Comal County this week. The Warriors are leading District 13 at 7-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 in league play after crushing San Antonio Veterans Memorial 54-14. Pieper is playing for the first year with seniors after competing last season with its oldest players junior. Pieper has beaten Bastrop, Tivy, Cedar Creek and Veterans Memorial by an average of 51.5-16.3.

“Pieper is a really good football team,” Moebes said. “That’s a unique situation where they started a school and they have been together. They have great coaching, and they do a great job in every aspect.

“They’re very good offensively. They try to manipulate you and what you do defensively. They give you so many different looks. Some of the things they do you literally have to survive it, and by survive, I mean it can’t end up in a score.”

* * *

Lockhart’s JV team lost to Bastrop, 21-14.

The Lockhart Freshmen beat Bastrop, 33-14.

* * *

District 13 Standings

All District

Pieper 7-1 4-0

Liberty Hill 5-3 3-1

Tivy 6-2 2-2

Vets Mem. 5-3 2-2

Lockhart 3-5 2-2

Bastrop 5-4 2-3

Cedar Creek 0-9 0-5

Last week scores:

Lockhart 28, Bastrop 17

Pieper 54, Veterans Memorial 14

Tivy 42, Cedar Creek 0

Liberty Hill was open

This week’s games:

Lockhart at Pieper

Liberty Hill at Bastrop

Veterans Memorial at Tivy

Cedar Creek is open

* * *

Lockhart-Bastrop history

2023 – Lockhart 28, Bastrop 17

2022 – Lockhart 35, Bastrop 31

2003 – Bastrop 14, Lockhart 7

2002 – Bastrop 35, Lockhart 0

2001 – Bastrop 35, Lockhart 14

2000 – Bastrop 42, Lockhart 34

1999 – Lockhart 25, Bastrop 6

1998 – Bastrop 48, Lockhart 7

1997 – Bastrop 21, Lockhart 20

1996 – Lockhart 20, Bastrop 19

1995 – Bastrop 41, Lockhart 14

1994 – Lockhart 38, Bastrop 10

1993—Bastrop 21, Lockhart 6

1992 – Lockhart 21, Bastrop 17

1991 – Bastrop 20, Lockhart 14

1990 – Bastrop 17, Lockhart 0

1989 – tie, Lockhart 19, Bastrop 19

1988 – Bastrop 28, Lockhart 14

1985 – Lockhart 33, Bastrop 8

1984 – Lockhart 32, Bastrop 16

1983 – Lockhart 12, Bastrop 7

1982 – Bastrop 29, Lockhart 12

1981 – Bastrop 30, Lockhart 12

1980 – Lockhart 14, Bastrop 12

1979 – Lockhart 28, Bastrop 18

1978 – Bastrop 25, Lockhart 0

1977 – Lockhart 3, Bastrop 0

1976 – Lockhart 47, Bastrop 15

1975 – Bastrop 28, Lockhart 14

1974 – Bastrop 27, Lockhart 13

1973 – Bastrop 47, Lockhart 0

1972 – Lockhart 35, Bastrop 14

GAME STATS

Oct. 20, Lions Stadium, Lockhart

Score by Quarters

Bastrop 7 3 7 0 — 17

Lockhart 0 7 14 7 — 28

TEAM STATS Bastrop Lockhart

First Downs 14 14

Rushes-Yards 46-322 38-237

Passing 1-9-1 4-11-1

Passing Yards 19 83

Total Yards 341 320

Punts-Avg. 1-48.0 3-36.3

Penalties-Yards 10-74 4-35

Fumbles-Lost 5-2 2-0

Time of Possession 28:25 19:35

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

BASTROP — Moore 24-197, Merino 22-125. LOCKHART — Dickens 21-194, Gonzales 16-47, Frohock 1-(-4).

PASSING

BASTROP — Moore 1-9-1-19. LOCKHART — Dickens 4-11-1-83.

RECEIVING

BASTROP — Gratten 1-19. LOCKHART — Deutsch 2-66, Frohock 1-13, Gonzales 1-4.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

BASTROP — Moore 46 run (Dugger kick), 2:30

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — Dickens 78 run (Ocampo kick), 4:47

BASTROP — Dugger 33 field goal, 1:25

Third Quarter

LOCKHART — Dickens 1 run (Ocampo kick), 5:56

BASTROP — Moore 52 run (Dugger kick), 4:13

LOCKHART — Dickens 2 run (Ocampo kick), 2:11

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART — Deutsch 52 pass from Dickens (Ocampo kick), 3:24