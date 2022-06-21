Luis German Delgadillo Share:







Luis German Delgadillo, 89, of Maxwell, TX, passed away in his home on June 15, 2022, of natural causes.

Luis was born on April 11, 1933 to Jose Carlos Delgadillo and Guadalupe Delgadillo (nee Arreola) in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Luis married the love of his life, Wilma Jean Tirey, on August 17, 1963. Luis and Jean went on to have three children and remained married until her death in November 2021.

Luis devoted his career to teaching English, French, Latin, and Spanish. Known as “Mr. D” to his students, Luis was a favored teacher by virtue of his kind, generous, and comical demeanor. Throughout his career, he taught in Levelland, Lorenzo, Port Arthur, San Marcos (SMHS Bilingual Director from 1972 to 1987), and Seguin, Texas.

In addition to raising a family and teaching, Luis enjoyed being an active member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he served as a CCD educator, Eucharistic minister, lector, and choir member.

Luis was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, “Jean”, and his siblings, Francisco “Pepe” Delgadillo, Jr, Javier Delgadillo, Jorge Delgadillo, Ruben Delgadillo, Victor Delgadillo, Marcela (Delgadillo) Laird, and Bibi (Delgadillo) Phillips. He is survived by his sisters, Judith Elena Delgadillo Moreno, Maria Del Carmen Delgadillo Moreno, Esther Delgadillo, his children Patrick, Michelle, and Luis “David” Delgadillo, his daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, and his six grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Gabriel, Emily, Bethany, Joshua, and Maria.

A funeral mass will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Luis’ burial fund at everloved.com/life-of/luis-delgadillo/donate/