David Lee Studer







David Lee Studer passed away on Saturday, June 11th 2022.

David Lee Studer was born in North/central Kansas on July 18, 1933 to Alexander & Florence Studer on a farm 13 miles Southwest of Beloit, Kansas.

David attended Grade Schools at both Mitchell & Jewell Counties and attended High School at Montrose Rural High School.

David entered the U.S. Air Force in October 1950, and served overseas at Tripoli, Libya/ After his Service in the U.S. Airforce he was hired by Western Electric Co. to install telephone equipment for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company & AT&T Co. After two years with Western Electric he was laid off and took a job with Air Mod installing electronics in Air Force airplanes after that job he got a job with a Electrical Contractor in Ohio, after sometime, Western Electric called him back to work. In 1964 David was transferred to Houston, TX. After eight years he acquired a transfer to Austin, TX

In 1987 David retired from AT&T with 30 years of service. David was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers Club.

David was a member in the American Legion Henry T. Rainey Post 41 Lockhart, Texas, he served as Judge Advocate for Post 41. He also was a life member of the VFW.

David served 6 ½ years on the Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission.

David was a member of several Lutheran Churches in Kansas and Texas and his last Church was Ebenezer at Maxwell, Texas.

David is survived by his wife Kay, with 39 years, daughters Cynthia and husband Kari Perttu, Verna Hayden, one Stepson David Erwin and wife Debra and three grandsons; many nephews and two nieces and extended family and friends.

David was preceded in death by a baby daughter, brother, father, mother, two sisters, grandson. David will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, make any donations to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Maxwell, Texas.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Eeds Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Lytton Springs Cemetery.