Dorothy “Dottie” (Bogan) Hunnicutt, a resident of Fentress, joined the love of her life, W.D. Hunnicutt, after 10 years of separation on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was 87 years old. Dorothy was born in Seagoville, TX to the late Ira and Pauline Bogan on February 2, 1935.

All services will be held on one day, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at McCurdy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9 AM until the funeral service at 10AM. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Fentress Cemetery.

Dorothy is survived by a loving family including her children, James Dean Hunnicutt, Donnie Hunnicutt, John “Jaybird” Hunnicutt and Theresa Schliesman; grandchildren, Angela, Paul, Mariah, Michael, Allora, Joseph, Jennifer, Garrett, Zachery and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Tesa, Chelsea, Jimmy, Patrick, Mikayla, Fabian, Elisha, Elijah, Sawyer, Garrison, Isiah, Josiah, Ariah, Ciah, Makena, Michaela, Elaina, Maddie, Kayle, Grayson, Thomas, Emily and one more great grandchild due in September.