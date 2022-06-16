Rosemarie “Rose” M. Thomas Ellis Share:







On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Rosemarie M. Thomas Ellis, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and church Elder, passed away at the youthful age of sixty-two after a six-year battle with cancer.

Rose was born in Buffalo, NY in 1959. She attended Clarence High School and graduated from Williamsville East High school in Amherst NY. Her artistic talent emerged early. She won numerous awards for her art and poetry, including national recognition for the Nova art and literature anthology. She went on to graduate from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland OH. Rose was a gifted painter, photographer, and writer. She worked a variety of jobs during her career, including Cabela’s where her beautiful murals graced the walls.

Her greatest pride was serving God and community for over 20 years at PromiseLand church. She was an active church member at the United Church of Christ in Parma, Ohio before moving to Austin, Texas. Austin became the place of active ministry for her. At PromiseLand church she helped with the children’s ministry for several years. In the early 2000s, Rose and her family were part of the first founding members of PromiseLand San Marcos where she helped with a variety of outreach ministries including Angel Food and Angel Tree. She was also co-appointed to launch PromiseLand Waco during its infancy. No matter how far the distance, Rose was always willing to extend a helping hand. She is commended for her faithfulness, perseverance, and hard work. In her last months on earth, she was ordained an Elder at PromiseLand Lockhart. Rose carried her love for God with her everywhere she went and touched the lives of many people with her wisdom, artistry, kindness, and grace.

Rose was predeceased by her father Bynum Earnest Thomas. Rose is survived by her beloved mother Mary Laurine Thomas; her three cherished children, Christopher Ellis II, Olivia Jones and husband DeMico, and Nicholas Ellis; granddaughters Amia and Alani Jones; siblings Richard Thomas, Brenda Thomson, Robin Harold, Bynum Thomas, Alan Thomas; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.. Rose was an avid animal lover, rescuer, and pet mom to her fur babies, Ruby, Scout, Sam, Kayla, Gracie and dozens of others she fostered and adopted through the years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at noon, PromiseLand San Marcos, 1650 Lime Kiln Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666, and will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The family gives special thanks to Hospice Austin for their wonderful care assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://gofund.me/c6d5ae89 to assist with funeral expenses.