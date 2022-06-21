Matilde M. Rubio Share:







Matilde M. Rubio, 91, passed away on, Saturday June 18, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the only daughter born to the late Estanislado Martinez and Susana Rubio, on March 14, 1931, in Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico

Matilde was a very selfless, caring and loving person. She always thought about the needs of others before hers. Matilde never turned away anyone from her home. She welcomed anyone to her dinner table with open arms. She was also a very faithful servant in her church, La Casa De Mi Padre Church of Lockhart.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Fortino Martinez and Hermenegildo Martinez and her husband of 30 years, Estaban Sanchez Rodriguez.

Matilde is survived by her children: Esther Lee, Antonio Sanchez, Estaban Sanchez, Yolanda Sanchez, Benjamin Sanchez and Paulina Sanchez; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 3 great- great- grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 5-9 PM with an evening service at 7PM with Pastor Pedro Tello officiating. A graveside service will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Lockhart City Cemetery.