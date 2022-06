Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter runs weekly on the post-register’s website at www.Post-register.Com.

June 13

00:13:30 Blue Moon Rd Kyle-Caldwell, Suspicious Vehicle | Unable To Locate Jsalinas 8243

00:21:04 Romberg Rd, Suspicious Vehicle | Arrest Made Jsalinas 8240

00:24:11 Fm 2720 Kyle, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas 8243

00:44:08 200 Blk Fm 1185 Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

02:07:59 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

02:23:24 3600 Blk Fm 713 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas 8241

03:36:47 Sb Long Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

04:43:34 1200 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Midco Esd

06:24:17 3000 Blk Fm 713 Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas 8262

06:42:31 City View Cir Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas 8211

07:05:29 200 Blk St Joseph St Prairie Lea, Theft Prior | Report Taken Lhiles 8211

08:43:35 79 Blk Holt Dr San Marcos Information | Closed Call Lhiles

08:48:50 300 Blk Meadow Trail Rd Dale Runaway | Report Taken Lhiles 8213

08:52:33 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale Wanted Subject | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8213

09:31:38 80 Blk Glover Ln Maxwell Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Maxwell Esd2

10:12:11 1500 Blk Holz Rd Kyle Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

10:15:11 300 Blk E Apaloosa Trl Dale Animal Carcass | Closed Call Lhiles

10:25:08 3000 Blk Callihan Rd Prairie Lea,Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios 8211

10:45:08 Oil Field Rd Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 8211

10:57:13 9700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale Unauthorized Use of otor Vehicle | Report Taken Lbarrios 8213

11:13:26 1100 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios 8261

11:27:43 400 Blk Woody Hollow Rd Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios 8262

11:41:18 2100 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart Loose Livestock | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles 8261

13:35:52 Fm 671 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8262

13:40:51 500 Blk Ruddy St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2402

13:43:50 1500 Blk Commerce St S Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8265

13:46:08 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Citation Issued Lhiles 6b1004

13:49:35 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

13:55:36 700 Blk Commerce St S Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

13:56:22 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes 8213

14:00:59 1100 Blk Bois D’arc St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2402

14:18:50 5600 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

14:31:21 3500 Blk Chuckwagon Rd Luling, Death Investigation | Unable To Secure Lhiles 8211

15:04:12 7 Blk Seeliger Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Squad 1108

15:13:45 200 Blk Roxy Jack Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Squad 1107

15:22:25 200 Blk Meadow Trail Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2402

16:43:23 Fm 1984 San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

16:43:56 8500 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Midco Esd

16:55:22 1700 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Grass Fire | Closed Call Zsikes Maxwell Esd2

17:03:45 3600 Blk Chuckwagon Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles 6b1007

17:12:08 100 Blk Skyking Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles 8220

18:28:51 700 Blk Church St Maxwell, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Zsikes Maxwell Esd2

18:30:17 2300 Blk Highway 142 – N Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:35:39 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

18:39:58 2300 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

18:45:27 4 Blk Seeliger Dr Kyle, Stray Dog | Follow Up Lhiles 8262

18:52:14 55 Blk Acorn Rd – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:37:03 12 Blk Serna Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

19:39:24 200 Blk Jolley Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Maxwell Esd2

19:51:45 600 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

19:51:57 River Park Dr Martindale, Missing Person | Closed Call Zsikes 8220

20:07:15 7100 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Tx Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

20:20:06 6700 Blk Fm 2720 Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Eng 1108

20:51:22 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockahrt, Assist Another Agency | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

20:53:00 3000 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

20:57:34 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Found Property | Citation Issued Asalvatierra 8223

21:03:09 900 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Fire-Brush | Closed Call Asalvatierra Esd11

21:08:24 3400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

21:33:30 79 Blk Black Walnut Ln Maxwell, Disturbance | Report Taken Zsikes 8223

21:39:38 300 Blk Forister Ranch Dr Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

21:42:12 100 Blk Hays St , Mutual Aid | Closed Call Asalvatierra Midco Esd

22:02:45 2300 Blk Highway 142 – N Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:28:59 Fm 1386 Luling, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8224

22:39:57 9500 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes 8220

June 14

01:29:35 300 Blk Longhorn Ln Kyle, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

01:40:46 Rancho Linda Dr Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:20:15 Rocky Rd Kyle, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

03:01:35 Fm 2001 Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

03:03:38 E Lone Star Dr Dale, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Asalvatierra 8223

04:12:30 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

06:38:50 600 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8262

07:57:14 500 Blk Political Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

08:05:44 Fm 713 Dale, Injured Deer or Animal | Closed Call Lbarrios 8261

08:31:51 Hall Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles 8262

09:10:13 5600 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

09:22:42 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Lhiles

09:26:36 1300 Blk Wilson St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2113

10:34:03 100 Blk Hidden Path Rd Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call LhileFjunes 8211

10:36:16 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:43:02 400 Blk Sage Hollow Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 8261

10:48:29 Coyote Run Rd Buda, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

11:55:21 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8203

12:49:08 200 Blk Wild Plum Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Zsikes 8211

13:30:24 200 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:09:07 2500 Blk Fm 1966 Kyle, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes 2305

14:10:29 2500 Blk Fm 1966 Maxwell, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

14:11:11 8000 Blk Camino Real – S Sector Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

14:12:23 2500 Blk Camino Real – Sw Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

14:12:47 8000 Blk Camino Real – S Sector Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

14:13:51 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Ne Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:17:47 400 Blk Cr 158 – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:20:58 200 Blk W Grove St – Sector N San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:24:18 400 Blk Cr 158 – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:48:57 4700 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:05:08 Sb Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Vehicle Pursuit | Closed Call Mramirez 8211

15:16:10 700 Blk Smitty Ln Lockhart, Fire-Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

15:24:38 800 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

15:26:04 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

15:41:26 500 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Theft | Closed Call Zsikes 8213

16:11:48 300 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios 8262

17:14:39 9600 Blk Fm 713 McMahan, Stray Dog | Follow Up Zsikes

18:31:48 Nw River Rd Martindale, Theft Prior | Closed Call Lhiles 8223

18:48:06 Fm 671 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8224

18:48:18 600 Blk Political Rd Lockhart, Threats | Report Taken Asalvatierra 8223

19:14:17 3900 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8224

19:36:18 2500 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Squad 1108

19:36:48 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

20:17:41 600 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

20:52:17 6000 Blk Fm 2720 Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

21:07:59 1500 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

21:14:12 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:06:13 800 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

22:18:13 State Park Rd Fentress, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

June 15

00:05:48 15000 Blk Camino Real Buda, Intoxicated – Driver | Closed Call Asalvatierra Mr 2

00:58:12 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Alarm Business | Found Secure Asalvatierra 8224

01:00:02 96 Blk Aaron’s Ct Kyle, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

01:05:40 1100 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

01:42:41 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

02:12:27 1200 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Esd11

03:13:37 200 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:09:29 Austin Rd Luling, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

04:23:32 16885 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Found Secure Asalvatierra 8223

06:08:38 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8232

06:12:09 Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:32:15 1900 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8263

06:59:29 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez 8232

07:23:49 1200 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez 8263

07:55:38 Fm 86 Luling, Stranded Motorist | Closed Call Mramirez 8232

08:27:35 6100 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Lbarrios 8232

08:44:11 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mramirez Cso 3

09:20:08 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez 8232

09:50:56 300 Blk Bluebonnet Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Squad 1107

10:10:53 Fm 1322 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Mramirez 8263

10:33:13 9100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez 8230

10:59:12 900 Blk Kate St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

11:17:42 100 Blk Maple St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez 8232

12:15:15 900 Blk Valley Way Dr Maxwell, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez 8263

12:37:09 Hwy 304 , Abandoned Vehicle | Unable To Locate Mramirez 8203

13:33:39 1400 Blk San Antonio St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

13:56:14 1000 Blk Alamo St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2109

13:57:31 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

14:29:25 40 Blk Sunset Dr Luling, Civil Matter | No Report Mramirez 2109

14:36:12 3000 Blk Dry Creek Rd Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Mramirez 8230

14:51:54 200 Blk Mulberry St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2109

14:57:24 200 Blk El Dorado Dr Kyle, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios 8263

15:04:02 97 Blk Garrett Trl Maxwell, Alarm Business | Closed Call Mramirez 8203

15:05:57 Memorial Dr Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2111

15:30:45 300 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

15:33:37 300 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

15:56:20 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

15:56:45 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

15:57:22 Fm 1322 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez 8203

15:59:42 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

16:07:24 95 Blk Gonzales Ave Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

16:21:50 Hwy 21 Mustang Ridge, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:45:03 Hwy 304 Delhi, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

16:57:34 2100 Blk Sunflower Trl Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

16:57:52 1000 Blk Bois D’arc St Lockhart, Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

17:41:27 1700 Blk Mule Creek Rd Harwood, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8241

17:52:49 5600 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

18:20:29 700 Blk Commerce St S Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

8:35:32 100 Blk Fentress Star Rd Fentress, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

19:03:11 East Fm 20 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas 8243

9:23:00 Hwy 80 , Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Aross 8243

19:37:06 Hwy 142 , Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Aross 8243

21:07:46 27 Blk Country Bend , Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

21:08:49 Camino Real Buda, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas Mr 4

21:21:42 Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

21:31:13 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross 8243

22:13:54 Fm 86 Luling, Grass Fire | Closed Call Jsalinas Emc2

22:14:50 8 Blk Cozey Circle Luling, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Aross 8241

22:18:49 4800 Blk Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Runaway | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

22:37:54 Camino Real, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Aross 8241

June 16

00:19:38 7100 Blk East Fm 20 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

03:12:47 100 Blk Nelle Lane Martindale, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

06:49:02 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mramirez Dale Vfd

08:17:37 100 Blk Hilltop Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez 8263

09:00:45 100 Blk Country Way Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 8261

09:38:05 Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Lbarrios 8263

09:51:20 200 Blk Cross Meadow Ct Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez 8263

09:59:07 100 Blk Elm St Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2107

10:29:17 10075 Blk Medina St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2107

10:42:05 400 Blk Rio Grande St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2107

11:01:55 900 Blk Case St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios 2107

11:25:30 3900 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios 8263

11:31:03 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Debris In Roadway | No Report Mramirez 6b1001

11:36:14 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

11:42:35 800 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios 2104

11:43:23 800 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

13:37:08 State Park Rd Prairie Lea, Grass Fire | Closed Call Mramirez Emc2

13:40:24 55 Blk Acorn Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

13:42:00 55 Blk Acorn Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:42:14 0500 Blk San Marcos Hwy – S Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

13:43:49 55 Blk Acorn Rd – W Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:44:14 300 Blk Bee Creek Rd Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

13:44:38 4700 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios 8203

13:47:28 55 Blk Acorn Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

13:48:45 55 Blk Acorn Rd – W Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

13:49:37 0500 Blk San Marcos Hwy – S Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Cancel/Disregard Mramirez

14:06:17 Fm 86 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez 8203

14:16:41 6100 Blk Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Mental Subject | Closed Call Mramirez

14:41:01 Hwy 21 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:50:43 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Stranded Motorist | Closed Call Mramirez

15:07:27 600 Blk Highland Ranch Way Lockhart, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Mramirez 8261

15:21:52 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

16:09:45 10797 Blk Fm 86 Luling, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mramirez 8261

16:27:21 5800 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez 8203

16:55:45 200 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Theft | Closed Call Mramirez 8231

17:26:26 5500 Blk Hwyy 142 Maxwell, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez 8230

18:18:00 500 Blk Political Rd Lockhart, Terroristic Threats | Closed Call Mramirez 8243

18:58:12 1200 Blk Reed Dr , Mental Subject | Closed Call Mramirez 8241

19:19:40 400 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Ems Call | Public Assistance Provided Jsalinas 8241

20:32:41 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Aross 8243

21:30:37 200 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

21:36:49 800 Blk Calder Rd Cedar Creek, Threats | Closed Call Aross 8241

22:03:22 800 Blk Calder Rd Cedar Creek, Threats | Closed Call Jsalinas 8241

June 17

03:18:45 1300 Blk Dunnyland Dr Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:07:50 100 Blk Brook Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Lhiles 8211

07:44:07 8000 Blk Camino Real Maxwell, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles 6b1001

08:35:47 Ih-10 Luling, Animal Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

09:30:12 1200 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

09:31:28 19000 Blk Hwy 21 Mustang Ridge, Livestock On Roadway | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 8262

10:17:34 700 Blk Forest Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2409

11:04:53 200 Blk Meadow Trail Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2409

11:08:10 1800 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

11:17:09 200 Blk E Mlk Jr Industrial Blvd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

11:20:54 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

11:29:41 200 Blk Langtree Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios 2409

11:49:18 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios 8211

1:49:48 200 Blk Kennedy St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

12:04:39 76 Blk Jack Pine Rd Red Rock, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2409

14:28:04 1200 Blk Dry Creek Rd Dale, Fire-Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

14:57:19 Fm 1854 Dale, Reckless Driving | Cancel/Disregard Zsikes

15:28:16 100 Blk Stone Crest Blvd Buda, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles Cid 1

15:29:45 5700 Blk Ih 35 , Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

16:00:45 53 Blk Amy Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8265

16:25:38 7400 Blk Hwy 304 Harwood, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

16:29:14 1500 Blk Shenandoah Cv Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

16:44:49 200 Blk Kennedy St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

16:46:10 1000 Blk Medina St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2110

16:59:24 1300 Blk N Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

17:01:20 14219 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

17:05:41 14650 Blk Horseshoe Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

17:07:21 7900 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios 8213

17:09:59 200 Blk Second St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Lhiles 8232

17:16:59 1800 Blk Sandy Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

17:18:59 200 Blk Second St Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:22:38 200 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

17:45:08 76 Blk Jack Pine Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Contact Zsikes 2403

17:53:09 2500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:15:13 200 Blk Fourth St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2305

18:15:20 2000 Blk Sandy Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

18:49:36 5300 Blk Schuelke Rd Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

19:19:37 800 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra 2305

19:26:05 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

19:33:11 55 Blk San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:40:01 5400 Blk Schuelke Rd Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

21:07:58 Robinson Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra 8224

22:45:53 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:56:38 100 Blk Colt Cir Dale, Runaway | No Report Zsikes 8223

23:10:39 14351 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

23:13:47 2500 Blk Camino Real – Ne Sector Kyle, Tx Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

23:34:43 U300 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

22-06-1596 06/17/2022 23:49:26 Hwy 183 , Traffic Stop | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

June 18

01:20:10 100 Blk Greenhouse Rd Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

03:21:39 Camino Real Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

03:25:43 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Esd11

04:38:06 Fm 1854 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

204:39:51 3900 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

04:52:16 900 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Eng 1107

07:57:55 2800 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Missing Person | Report Taken Lhiles 8213

08:00:43 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Suspicious Circumstance | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8230

08:17:53 1300 Blk Longhollow Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Lhiles 6b1001

08:57:39 Fm 672 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

09:34:28 32 Blk Whitesands Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Dale Vfd

09:42:30 9700 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Public Service-Aco | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

10:18:46 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lhiles Mcmahan Vfd

11:19:09 Fm 1854 Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

11:43:15 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:41:35 Hwy 183 S Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

13:46:20 100 Blk Niederwald Dr Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles 8230

16:37:55 46 Blk Hazelnut Cove Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

17:38:23 2300 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles 8224

17:44:49 1800 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

18:06:04 700 Blk Fm 1854 , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles 8223

18:53:33 3800 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

8:57:59 100 Blk River Park Dr Martindale, Missing Person | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:24:16 900 Blk Us Hwy 80 – W Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:51:42 19 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Brush 61

20:35:29 900 Blk Us Hwy 80 – Se Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:38:58 100 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

20:59:35 82 Blk Avery Rd Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

21:22:12 13132 Blk Fm 1322 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

21:36:40 2300 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

21:37:08 Sb Sh 130 Kyle-Caldwell, Theft | Closed Call Zsikes Mr8

22:20:03 1000 Blk Track Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

23:16:10 Fm 1854 Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:35:57 600 Blk Fm 1979 Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

23:41:59 300 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

June 19

00:08:27 Fm 2720 Maxwell, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

00:20:08 2300 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

00:44:04 700 Blk Mustang Hollow Lp Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

01:41:25 9200 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

02:24:13 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra 8223

02:39:37 Fm 2720 Maxwell, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

03:21:51 Fm 672 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Asalvatierra 8223

04:17:19 6500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

04:37:13 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:26:05 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8213

08:50:48 Fm 672 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

13:50:18 3700 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

15:14:12 Fm 86 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes 6b1001

15:36:14 Us Hwy 90 Luling, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

18:40:28 2500 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Lhiles 8224

18:58:07 Hwy 183 Nb Luling, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:39:57 1400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

19:53:13 200 Blk Longhorn Ln Kyle, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

20:17:22 100 Blk Elm St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

20:58:27 Fm 1386 Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

21:29:45 200 Blk Henderson Ln Luling, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

21:46:18 300 Blk Sierra Dr Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Midco Esd

22:02:33 Bugtussle Ln Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

23:04:41 Hwy 183 S Buda, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

22-06-1788 06/19/2022 23:24:54 1200 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes 8220