Bernice Irene (Witter) Chambliss went to join her Heavenly Father on December 21, 2021, 10 days after celebrating her 105th birthday.

Bernice was born in rural Caldwell County near Dale to Earnest and Margaret Witter on December 11, 1916. She attended a one room schoolhouse through the 7th grade then graduated from Lockhart High School. Assisting at her birth was Mrs. Lenora Chambliss who brought her young son, Roscoe with her. As they grew up, Bernice and Roscoe fell in love and were married April 30, 1937 and spent 73 years together.

Bernice has been a life-long member of the Baptist Church and even after her 100th birthday she was still driving herself to the First Lockhart Baptist Church for Bible study. She was active in PTA and other school activities and owned Bernice Chambliss Realty in Seguin. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and sewing. Bernice was devoted to her family and her life revolved around them; she will be dearly missed.

Her husband, Roscoe Chambliss; her parents, sisters Ruby Alexander and Margaret Goode and brother Chester Witter preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon Williams (Bill), son Terry (Peggy), granddaughter Penny Deal (Tom), grandson Jon Williams (Jen) and great-granddaughters Kate and Emily Deal.

A family graveside service was held to celebrate her life. The family requests donations be made in Bernice’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to express appreciation to Dorothy Anderson, Ester Thompson, Barbara Jackson, Encompass Hospice and the staff of Juniper Village for the care and support of Bernice in her final months.