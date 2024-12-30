Year in News, 2024 Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Despite battling extreme cold temperatures and fighting fires, rescuing pets, and experiencing a near total eclipse of the sun, Caldwell County also found time to honor legendary citizens, make plans for a new city swimming pool, welcome the most students to ever start a school year at LISD, be represented at the Macy’ Thanksgiving Day Parade, and build the world’s largest Buc-ee’s.

Here is 2024 revisited:

January

5 — Poke In The Rear, a Hawaiian-style poke kitchen, opens at Best Little Wine & Books.

11 — Lockhart High School senior saxophonist Moses Rodriguez becomes the first Lockhart Lion to earn a spot in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band for Division 5A.

12 — Suzy Lawrence, Executive Director of Texas Downtown, visits Lockhart and praises the city for its historic charm, diversity, and community support.

“While Lockhart is a dynamic, fast-growing community, the people, places, and landscape are warm reminders of its rich Texas history,” Lawrence said. “Centrally located between the state’s capital (Austin) and San Antonio, Lockhart is committed to healthy population growth demonstrated by its investment in improved infrastructure, including investments in its historic downtown. Local leadership that demonstrates an eye for the future while also considering preservation and community identity is what sets Lockhart apart today and will continue to set Lockhart apart tomorrow.”

15 — Due to inclement weather conditions, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March scheduled for Lockhart is canceled.

16 — As many as 17 people are inside Calvary Chapel on North Main Street in Lockhart as temperatures are 20-degrees or below on three consecutive days. Visitors are provided warmth and a warm meal.

Pastor Pete Arciniega Jr. said the homeless population is an ever-growing population in Caldwell County. There were between 8 and 15 volunteers helping at the church with food, clothing, toiletries, cots, blankets and first-aid kits.

23 — Lockhart ISD Career and Technical Education Coordinator Rachel Sotelo notes at Caldwell County Commissioners Court 92 percent of Lockhart High School students take one or more CTE classes to aid with their college and career readiness.

25 — A screenshot of a text message detailing a threat causes Lockhart High School to be placed in a lockdown from 1:06-2:07 p.m. It is later deemed non-credible by the Lockhart Police Department.

Due to the reports of the threat, which circulated and “incited fear rapidly among the student body,” according to a letter later written by LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada, Lockhart High School is placed in the lockdown. Lockhart Police arrive on campus and complete their investigation.

26 — The Lockhart Police Department stations officers on and around LISD campuses. Additionally, the Lion Guard – a program consisting of parents and community volunteers — serve as an extra set of eyes and ears at the schools.

27 — A youth gaining experience and an elder who has helped teach plenty of it were among those honored at the annual Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Luling Civic Center.

Shirley Williams, 81, is named Most Worthy Citizen by the Chamber, while 12-year-old Jack Westmoreland is honored with the Chisholm Trail Roundup Spirit Award. Other awards include: Individual Spirit Award — Shari Foster; Business Spirit Award — Visionary Fiber Technologies, Inc.; Non-Profit Spirit Award — Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Agribusiness of the Year — Gary Dickenson; Business of the Year — Lockhart Post-Register.

February

8 — Passenger and heavy truck traffic along the southern section of State Highway 130 between Austin and San Antonio grows by 10 percent year-over-year in 2023 to reach an all-time high.

Since 2019, overall traffic along the toll road has jumped 62 percent while heavy truck traffic surges by 84 percent.

17 — Sixty-five Freshmen Aggies Spreading Tradition (FAST) once again spread joy around Lockhart by attending several locations to work on various projects.

17 – The Progressive Club of Lockhart turns 50.

18 — At about 11:35 a.m., Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office respond to 3090 Dry Creek Road in Lockhart, for a report of cruelty to animals. Law Enforcement arrive on scene and identified a rooster fighting ring.

March

1 – Members of Lockhart High School’s Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) compete at the 40th annual Teach Tomorrow Summit

Feb. 27-March 1 — At Kalahari Resort in Round Rock in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions. Lockhart’s TAFE had 21 State Competitors, with 16 State Winners, and 12 National Qualifiers.

2 — W.C. Clark, also known as “the Godfather of Austin Blues,” and who often played in Lockhart, passes away at age of 84.

4 — The Lockhart City Council approves a Chapter 380 Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Lockhart Hospitality, LLC, clearing the way for a Holiday Inn Express.

The 40,000-square foot hotel, with its 90 guest rooms, exercise facility, business center, meeting area and spa, will be built on a 4.6-acre lot at the corner of City Line Road and SH 142/West San Antonio Street.

4 — Lockhart Independent School District announces James Crowley as its Fine Arts Director. Crowley, who has served as the district’s Fine Arts Coordinator and Band Director, will oversee fine arts programs for grades Pre-K through 12.

9 — The Lockhart Independent School District announces the selection of Michelle Hale as Clear Fork Elementary School’s new principal.

12 — Caldwell County Commissioners accept a $1.5 million donation from the Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, LLC. The donation is in addition to the $1 million donation Kinder Morgan previously made to the county in 2023. This $1.5 million donation will be divided among the Caldwell County Road and Maintenance departments ($600,000), the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department ($500,000), and $400,000 to be divided among the three county school districts.

12 — Caldwell County Commissioners Court announce plans to offer financial incentives for the construction of a $1.3 billion turnkey data center by Prime Data Centers, LLC during a special meeting. A total of 52 jobs will be created with an annual average wage of $78,000, which does not include additional benefits.

16 — The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hands out five awards at its Gala. Bexar County Judge Melissa Vara was the featured speaker.

The awards include: Businesswoman of the Year — Celia Magallanez-Martinez of Mr. Taco Mexican Restaurant; Businessman of the Year — Tim Clark, owner of Lockhart Motor Company and president of the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD; Business of the Year — City of Lockhart Electric Department; The Fermin T. Islas Service Award — Tommy Barron, owner of Johnny & Son’s Paint & Body Shop; The Orgullo Award — Lockhart Chamber of Commerce.

19 — Registered sex offenders in Lockhart are now prohibited from loitering on public ways within 300 feet (100 yards) of a Child Safety Zone, nor can they reside within 2,000 feet (.38 of a mile) where children 17-and-younger regularly congregate. Such zones, among others, include schools, daycare facilities, libraries, swimming pools, parks or playgrounds, among others.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by the Lockhart City Council. It is now unlawful for a person to own, rent, or lease a property and knowingly allow a child sex offender to establish a residence within the Child Safety Zone. Lockhart Police Chief Gary Williamson said of the 35 registered sex offenders living in Lockhart, 29 were offenders of children.

22 — The official groundbreaking for Lockhart’s sixth elementary school at 3200 Borchert Loop is held.

23 – The second annual Fur Ball takes place at Luling’s Zedler Mill. It nets $42,000 for the Lockhart Animal Shelter, $15,000 more than what was raised at the 2023 event.

25 — A car crashes into LISD’s Bus #1 on Taylorsville Road and Highway 20. All nine students and staff on board were unharmed, and a new bus is sent to pick up the students.

28 — LISD names Monica Saldivar as Director of Bilingual Education.

April

2 — A yet-to-be developed travel center/truck stop receives some negative feedback from members of the community at the Lockhart City Council meeting. The possible planned Maple Street truck stop is off SH 130, close to Lockhart Junior High School and Maple Park Senior Village.

3 — Lockhart Independent School District announces the recipients of the 2024 Campus Teachers of the Year awards: Carver Early Education Center — Maria Vela; A.B. Strawn Elementary — Julia Martinez; Bluebonnet Elementary — Kayla Stephens; Clear Fork Elementary — Kaitlin Alfaro; Navarro Elementary — Meghan Bailey; Plum Creek Elementary — Denise Trevino; Lockhart Junior High — Hillary Purka; Lockhart High School — Matthew Burton.

6 — Lockhart enjoys its annual Sip & Stroll around downtown.

8 — A near total eclipse of the sun is witnessed in Caldwell County. The next one is projected for Feb. 25, 2343.

9 — The Lower Colorado River Authority announces plans to double the energy production from the new peaker plant it is building in Maxwell for Central Texas by adding a second generating unit. The new plant will help LCRA continue to meet the increasing need for reliable power and support the Texas power grid.

13 — 50 Lions Who Can Cook moves from the Lions Club to Lockhart City Park. Award winners include: Best Decorated Booth — LISD Child Nutrition; Appetizer — Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Mexican Street Corn Dip); Entrée — Caldwell County (Brisket Stuffed Jalapenos Wrapped in Bacon); Dessert — Navarro Elementary (The World’s Best Banana Pudding); Soup/Chili — Lockhart Downtown Business Association (Pozole).

17 — LISD announces the selection of Adam Miller as the new Director of School Safety and Communications. Miller had served as the principal at Navarro Elementary School since 2021. Prior to joining Navarro, Miller served as the assistant principal at Lockhart Junior High, assistant principal at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary School, an instructional coach at Creedmoor Elementary School in Del Valle ISD, and held positions at Menchaca Elementary School and Clayton Elementary School in Austin ISD, including 4th-grade teacher and special education teacher.

19 — Dale Watson kicks off the fourth year of Courthouse Nights. Courthouse Nights is a production of Rach and Rhodes Presents (Rachel Lingvai and Will Rhodes).

27 — Jackie Edwards, Jr., a 2021 graduate of Lockhart High School and a former quarterback/cornerback for the Lions, is crowned Mister Texas Southern University for the 2024-25 school year.

May

1 — Lockhart Police begin enforcing traffic stops on large trucks, and truck and trailer combinations within its city limits if the non-approved vehicles do not use a designated truck route.

4 — Terri Werner receives 65.6 percent of the votes to win the soon-to-be vacated seat of Sonja Villalobos on the Martindale City Council Place 1 during the election. Also, Laura Sanchez Fowler gets 66.4 percent of the votes to beat incumbent Nicholas Stiler for Martindale City Council Place 3.

9 — The Lockhart ISD elementary choirs earn the Sweepstakes Award at the Central Texas Children’s Choral Festival.

9 — Storms visit the western edge of Caldwell County and strong straight-line winds wreaked havoc on a man’s roof, an office building, and a couple of business’ roofs and signs, but was otherwise limited to downed trees from Martindale down to Luling. Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said the National Weather Service had classified the straight winds and that a weather underground station had clocked them at 70 miles-per-hour. Will Holford, Manager of Public Affairs at Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, said from Thursday at 8 p.m. through Friday afternoon, there were about 45 outages in Caldwell County affecting 2,754 members.

11 — Mill Scale Metalworks hosts its initial Lockhart Rising event with a packed crowd of an estimated 750 attendees.

14 – Lockhart’s Jada Edwards earns the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA, earned by Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts. A celebration is held for Edwards at G.W. Carver Early Education Center. Only 5.4 percent of eligible Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award.

16 — A pair of teenagers, 18 and 16, are identified by the Lockhart Police Department in connection with graffiti placed on both the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and The Original Black’s Barbecue in downtown Lockhart.

18 — Martindale celebrates the 100th birthday of “Henry,” the town’s Model-T from Ford Motor Company (owned by Austin contractor and frequent Martindale visitor Joe Pinnelli).

20 — By a 5-2 vote, Lockhart ISD’s elementary school No. 6 is officially named Borchert Loop Elementary, the name of the road on the western edge of town named in honor of former landowners from the area as long as a century ago. The name is chosen from 19 nominations received by LISD. The nominations range from individual names, local, state or national events, or geographic locations.

24 – The Lockhart High School Valedictorian is Weston Cole Frey, and its Salutatorian is Hannah Wheeler.

24 — Lockhart Independent School District announces the selection of Amanda Epsztein as the new principal of Navarro Elementary School.

June

1 — Radio Lockhart, 107.9 (KLKT) on the FM dial, hits the local airwaves.

1 — Emilio Galarza Bustos, a graduate of Lockhart High School’s Class of 2024, receives a surprise during a family dinner at Casa Jalisco’s when Lockhart L.E.A.P. representatives present him with a $15,000 grant to kickstart his landscaping business, “Blinders Construction.”

6 — Pastor, boxing coach, and musician, Peter Arciniega Jr., Pastor at Calvary Chapel of Lockhart, has his second CD release. The Soulful Side of the Heart, he says, are all courtesy of God.

11 — William “Chuck” Foreman is honored at the Caldwell County Commissioners Court for his extensive service in the military and his help in locating missing children. Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden read a proclamation declaring June 11 as Chuck Foreman Day, noting his “amazing work.” Foreman was with the U.S. Army’s Special Operations for more than seven years, is a founding member of Homeland Security, attended the fall of the Berlin Wall, and has received several medals, certificates and ribbons. He has been instrumental with the Center for Search and Investigation, helping safeguard children from abduction and searching and investigating children that have been abducted.

10 — Governor Greg Abbott lauds the strength of the booming Texas economy at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center in Luling. This new 75,000-square-foot convenience store replaces the original Buc-ee’s in Luling, which was the company’s first large family travel center.

13 — The City of Lockhart announces Holly Malish, of New Braunfels, as its Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) Director.

15 — St. John Colony holds its 152nd annual Juneteenth celebration with a crowd of between 350-400 people in attendance. This was the 152nd celebration of Juneteenth, when 250,000 Blacks in Texas were free by executive decree.

20 — For the sixth consecutive year, the Connie S. Amaya’s Back to School Free Backpack Drive takes place, only this year at the Lockhart Lions Club and now under a non-profit designation.

26-27 — The 48th annual St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Jamaica Festival is held at the Jamaica Grounds at 205 West Pecan Street.

28 — Lockhart High School’s Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) National Competitive members compete alongside with over 3,300 student competitors in Washington DC in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions. LHS has 11 student competitors: Peyton Crabill, Krista Cardenas, Isabella Miller, Julisa Ramirez, Preston Crabill, Jacque Roe, Janetzi Rodriguez, Mykayla Torres, Sav Torres, Janette Manzano, and Leland Ramirez. Six out of the 11 were called on stage as Top 10 National winners.

July

13-15 – The 51st Chisholm Trail Roundup takes place at Lockhart City Park.

15 — Plans for a new Lockhart City Pool are approved by the City Council. The new location will be at the intersection of San Jacinto and Center streets near Navarro Elementary School on about 10 acres of LISD property.

21 – A woman gives an emotional plea before Caldwell County Commissioners regarding her neighbor’s numerous pit bulls and the carnage they have inflicted on her livestock as well as the constant worry they’ve caused for her family’s safety. The woman said she had come home one evening to “a bloodbath.”

24 — Tatiana Salazar becomes the City of Lockhart’s new Public Information Officer.

30 – The 8th anniversary of the balloon crash in a field in Maxwell after it had hit a high-tension power line, killing all 16 on board, is commemorated. It is the deadliest commercial balloon crash in U.S. history.

August

5 — Meghan Bailey is honored as the LISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and Hillary Purka as the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year at the Region 13 Teacher of the Year Luncheon.

13 — A woman informs Caldwell County Commissioners that something had to be done about the celebratory shooting of firearms in her area (Precinct 3) as well as the rest of the county.

13 — Lockhart ISD announces the selection of Cristina Vazquez as the new principal of Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary School.

20 — All campuses at Lockhart ISD open the 2024-25 school year with about 6,850 students, or almost 200 more than its previous school year enrollment, which was then a record high.

21 — Officers apprehend a juvenile suspect wanted on a warrant for first degree murder. The suspect attempted to flee but was arrested without incident. The suspect is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez, who died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Four adult suspects were also arrested for harboring a fugitive.

23 — While lightning is blamed for a violent yet short-lived tank battery fire in the Stairtown community, sparks from a truck’s chain ignite a dry field off SH 142 west of Lockhart, and a cow on SH 130 started a chain reaction of two tractor-trailer wrecks, one spoiling a load of Canadian bacon and the other causing the semi-truck to catch fire.

26 — Prairie Lea ISD begins the school year under the direction of new superintendent Dr. Brian E. McCraw. Prairie Lea ISD has also added a new principal in Martha Melissa Mendoza Gilmore.

September

2 — LISD announces the selection of Jamee Griebel as the inaugural Principal of Borchert Loop Elementary, set to open in August 2025.

19 — Arlyne Botkin will serve as the next Park Superintendent of Lockhart State Park. Botkin was selected after a rigorous review and through a competitive interview and selection process.

27 — Tara Escobedo is crowned Homecoming Queen for Lockhart, while Daellyn Darby is crowned King.

28-29 — Own Your Own Universe (OYOU) returns to Martindale for its 12th anniversary event.

October

1 — The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department presents Assistant Chief David Childress with its first-ever “Maxwell Flame Award.”

3 — Jayden and Granger Williams take over at restaurant and bar establishments Little Trouble and Charlotte’s (formerly Eldorado).

5 — The annual Evening with the Authors’ fundraiser for the Dr. Eugene Clark Library is held for the 24th year.

5 — More than 100 dogs, mostly of the chihuahua and terrier variety, are rescued from a residence near Caver Elementary School. The dogs are transported to 15 different rescue shelters, including as far away as Dallas. Local trappers were brought to the scene to help catch some of the dogs.

5 — The Lockhart High School band runs away with several trophies at the Lost Pines Band Marching Competition at Cedar Creek. LHS is voted Best Drumline, Best Drum Majors, Best Color Guard, Best Visual Effects, and Best Music.

9 — Lockhart has grown immensely in population since the 2020 Census. The Texas Demographics Center’s estimated the city’s population at 17,146, a 19.2 percent increase from the previous Census (14,379).

10 — In a landmark move set to reshape the logistics industry, two of the nation’s top third-party logistics leaders, MW Logistics and Lazer Logistics, unveil a strategic partnership under the brand “MWL EV Solutions Powered by Lazer Logistics.” The collaboration catapults MW Logistics to become the fourth-largest provider of electric vehicles in the U.S., trailing only behind industry giants FedEx, UPS and Amazon. Also, through this partnership, MW Logistics now holds the distinction of being the largest M/WBE (Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise) electric vehicle provider in the nation. Mitchell Ward, a native of Caldwell County (St. John Colony), is founder and CEO of MW Logistics.

12 — A mobile home, an uninhabitable home, a couple of barns, equipment, several bales of hay, and dozens of acres of grassland are destroyed by a series of fires around Caldwell County within a week.

19 — The Lockhart High School Roaring Lions Band earns its seventh consecutive superior sweepstakes ratings at the UIL Region 12 event at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. The Lions’ band earned three superior ratings in the ratings-only event, with straight 1’s across the board. The LHS band was 2nd in the prelims at the Band of America event. It placed 9th overall in the finals, a first in school history to make finals at a Band of America contest.

27 — The Case Room, located in the alley behind Fiddler’s Green Music Shop at 108 N Main Street in Lockhart, opens with owners Jenn and Ben Hodges.

29 — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) announces the recipients of its annual Texas Rain Catcher Award, a rainwater harvesting competition and recognition program. The Gabbay residence (Prairie Lea Street) in Lockhart, is recognized in the residential category.

November

5 – GENERAL ELECTION: The City of Lockhart passes Proposition A (Lockhart Freedom Act) with 67.9 percent, voting in favor of reforming marijuana enforcement by city personnel, lessening offenses to some of its lowest priorities. The new measure will include issuing no citations for paraphernalia or residue in lieu of a possession charge. It would also ban the use of odor detection of marijuana or hemp as a probable cause for search and seizure.

Also, with 61.2 percent of the “Special Election” vote, Austin Community College will annex the Lockhart Independent School District’s territory, paving way for the two-year college to establish a Lockhart facility. The measure will authorize an Ad Valorem Tax. ACC has purchased the former Ford building on San Antonio Street.

Caldwell County voters also approved a $150 million issuance of a bond to design, acquire, demolish, construct, develop, extend, expand, upgrade, renovate, improve, repair, and maintain roads, bridges, and highways within the county. That vote passed with 68.5 percent.

A total of 58 percent of registered voters in Caldwell County casts their votes.

In local voting, incumbent Sheriff Mike Lane (R) won his second term with 54.5 percent of the vote over challenger Hector Rangel (D).

Republicans also swept two contested races for Caldwell County Commissioner, with B.J. Westmoreland (R) defeating Taylor Burge (D) with 54.3 percent in Precinct 1, and Ed Theriot (R) defeating Mickey Zapata (D) with 52.6 percent in Precinct 3.

Debbie Sanders (R) also edged Joy Pardo (D) with 54.2 percent in the race for Caldwell County Tax Assessor.

In the only LISD Board of Trustee race — District 4 — Chris Charles defeated incumbent Warren Burnett with 59 percent.

Several Caldwell County positions were uncontested, including Treasurer Gloria Garcia (R), Constable Precinct 1 Richard Sanders, Constable Precinct 2 Paul Easterling, Constable Precinct 3 Michael Jay Bell, and Constable Precinct 4 Art Villareal.

Lockhart elementary teacher Tanya Lloyd (D) lost in her bid to overtake incumbent Michael Cloud (R) for U.S. House District 27. Cloud won with 55.1 percent in Caldwell County and an estimated 66.1 percent district-wide.

Stan Gerdes (R) also rolled as a repeat winner for State Representative District 17, defeating challenger Desiree Venable (D).

19 — Two ordinances proposed by the Animal Shelter Advisory Board are approved at a meeting of the Lockhart City Council. The first ordinance establishes a maximum number of dogs and cats allowed in residences. Lockhart residents may now only own up to 5 pets (cats and/or dogs.) Also approved is an ordinance that would require dogs and cats living within the City of Lockhart to be microchipped.

24 — The Texas Department of State Health Services honors Jerome Whitmore of the Lockhart Police Department Dispatch Division for its Dispatcher Excellence Award at its annual Texas EMS Conference in Fort Worth.

27 — Bill Clark passes away at the age of 89. Clark was once elected to the Ford Motor Company National Dealer Council, where he served alongside legends Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca. He served on the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, was President of the Lockhart Kiwanis Club, President of the Caldwell County United Fund, Chairman of the local Salvation Army (receiving its Outstanding Service Award), and was Chairman of the Lockhart Housing Authority. The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce selected Clark as its Most Worthy Citizen in 2012.

28 — The Lockhart Lionettes perform at the prestigious Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The Lionettes include Captain Caelan Gannon, Co-Captain Gracie Flores, Sr. Lieutenant Emma Capello, Sr. Lieutenant Riona VanBuren, Head Social Officer B Torres Puente, Social Officer Linda Brito, and Social Officer Aliah Leos.

29 — Caldwell County Commissioners agree to keep the all-way stop signs already in place at Prairie Lea.

December

2 — Lockhart’s Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) members attend the Area 3 competition with 30 high schools across central Texas in attendance at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, and compete in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions. Lockhart had 21 student competitors, and 15 were called on stage as Area Winners, and will advance to compete at the TAFE State competition at Moody Gardens in Galveston in February 2025.

Lockhart High School’s Coleta Smith is the new Area 3 1st Vice President, and Amber Crabill is the TAFE Area 3 Teacher Leader of the Year.

5 — The Lockhart City Council passes a resolution acknowledging the fact that Texas State Law prohibits cities from not fully enforcing drug laws and decides in a 4-3 vote against adding the Lockhart Freedom Act to its City Charter as it is noted Lockhart could violate such laws by not fully enforcing them.

5 — Construction begins on a new evacuation center, in Luling, that will provide a place for residents of Caldwell County and surrounding areas to seek shelter during disasters such as severe storms and widespread power outages. The approximately 45,000-square foot shelter, on 20 acres, will be located at 13900 N. Magnolia Avenue in Luling. It will initially be able to hold about 360 people during an evacuation and can serve a secondary purpose as a community event center with a capacity of about 550 people. Completion of the initial phase is tentatively planned for May 2026.

6-7 — A Christmas to Remember partners with the City of Lockhart, Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GCCHCC), and the Lockhart Downtown Business Association (LDBA) as it puts on another celebration.

14 — Coats for Kids is held for the 35th year, not only providing coats, but also beanies and socks.

15 — Lilly’s 60th annual Children’s Christmas Party takes place at Lockhart Lions Club.