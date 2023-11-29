All you need and more during First Friday Share:







First Friday will have a plethora of activities, including the Lockhart Post-Gallery’s historic look at Caldwell County’s first 175 years, the Lockhart Post-Register’s 151 years (see related article on this page), music for many genres, and food galore.

The Lighting of the Christmas Tree with Mayor Lew White on the courthouse lawn will take place at 7 p.m.

Among the musical guests in Lockhart Friday night will include Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band at Lockhart Arts & Craft beginning at 8:30 p.m. This band has toured since the 1970s when it shared the same stage as a young George Strait. It has also played alongside legends such as Jerry Jeff Walker, Kinky Friedman, and Billy Joe Shaver.

Load Off Fanny’s will have Lockhart’s Die Hard Cynic playing from 8-10 p.m. This band was recently voted as the Best Band in the Post-Register’s Best of Caldwell County issue.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes will begin at 5 p.m. with live music from Cactus Lee, Hippie Scum DJing, and Bad Larry Burger Club (collaborating with Barbs B Q) in the parking lot.

Old Pal will have the Andrea Young Band from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL will have the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash from 8-10 p.m.

The Culinary Room will debut its newest dip and spread – Culinary Cowgirls Cranberry Jalapeno. The business will serve the spread with crackers and pretzels.