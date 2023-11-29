Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter publishes weekly On the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

Nov. 20

00:42:41 100 Blk La Quinta Cv Kyle, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

05:38:44 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas

06:15:40 Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

08:09:30 Bugtussle Ln Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mramirez

8:24:10 8200 Blk Fm 672, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mramirez

08:50:44 1300 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Mramirez

09:40:02 9100 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Fraud | Report Taken Mramirez

09:45:48 3200 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Mramirez

09:48:45 1300 Blk Wilson St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mramirez

09:51:06 Hwy 183 Nb, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Mramirez

09:57:01 100 Blk Kirk Corners Harwood, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

10:03:39 300 Blk Mountain Top Dr Dale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Mramirez

10:04:26 1300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

10:23:58 5000 Blk State Park Rd, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mramirez

10:25:26 Hospital Kyle, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mramirez

10:27:31 18012 Blk Ih-10 Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mramirez

10:43:38 900 Blk Valley Way Dr Maxwell, Stray Dog | Made Secure Mramirez

10:45:58 100 Blk E Jones, Civil Process | Closed Call Mramirez

10:56:17 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

11:14:42 100 Blk Fm 3158, Civil Process | Closed Call Mramirez

12:22:49 98 Blk Sh 130 Sb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

12:30:08 300 Blk Wild Plum Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez

13:11:33 17000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Ems Call | Made Secure Mramirez

13:50:14 200 Blk Third St Maxwell, Ems Call | Made Secure Avillegas Maxwell-Esd

13:52:36 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

13:53:39 N Hwy 183, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Tadams

13:53:58 200 Blk Moon Cir Martindale, Fraud | Contact Made Mramirez

14:26:00 40 Blk Sunset Trl Luling, Damaged Property | Contact Made Lhiles

14:46:52 100 Blk Colorado Dr Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

15:06:13 300 Blk Lockhart St Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

15:21:59 5300 Blk Fm 1854 San Marcos, Suspicious Activity | Contact Made Lhiles

15:49:09 40 Blk Sunset Trl Luling, Juvenile Complaint | Contact Made Mramirez

16:13:07 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez

16:25:00 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd. Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | Criminal Trespass Warning Lhiles

16:26:27 1400 Blk East Hwy 90 , Animal Attack | Contact Made Tadams

16:32:30 900 Blk S Brazos, Civil Process | Closed Call Mramirez

16:33:58 200 Blk Wild Plum Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez

16:42:50 1100 Blk Silent Valley Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:43:33 400 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Made Secure Lhiles

16:57:34 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – N Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:20:14 Hwy 183 Nb, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

17:24:34 8600 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

17:42:32 500 Blk Briarpatch Rd Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | Report Taken Mramirez

18:05:34 Hwy 183 N, Assist Motorist | Found Secure Lhiles

18:13:44 3100 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Mid-Co-Esd

18:29:23 600 Blk Tomahawk Trl Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

18:38:38 2000 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

19:10:38 Hwy 142 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

19:16:13 5300 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Aross Esd11

19:22:01 200 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

20:13:13 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Aross

21:07:46 Sh 130 Sb, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

22:15:11 18911 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

23:02:15 100 Blk Backus Ln Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

Nov. 21

06:49:16 6100 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross

06:50:14 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Aross

06:55:19 5600 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | No Report Lbarrios

07:42:03 San Marcos Hwy , Motor Vehicle Crash | No Report Lbarrios

08:42:47 200 Blk Main St Maxwell, Animal at Large | Citation Mramirez

09:03:37 Us Hwy 183&1327 – Sw Sector Austin, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:03:40 1300 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios

09:06:25 12900 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Alarm Business | False Alarm Mramirez

09:35:36 700 Blk Edward Gary St San Marcos, Civil Matter | No Report Mramirez

09:36:43 1700 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Theft Prior | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:47:22 100 Blk Islas Ln Martindale, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

10:29:38 Fm 86 Dale, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

10:41:03 1600 Blk Chamberlin Rd Dale, Civil Process | No Contact Mramirez

11:25:47 200 Blk Bufkin Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:54:51 Fm 1296 Waelder, Livestock at Large | No Report Lbarrios

13:41:43 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jbonnet

13:59:40 12300 Blk Margo Dr Mustang Ridge, Smoke Investigation | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

14:00:48 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

14:12:35 9700 Blk Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jbonnet

14:35:39 100 Blk Oak Meadows Dr Dale, Reckless Driving | No Report Lbarrios

15:33:53 Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | No Report Lbarrios

16:02:13 8500 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:04:26 Plant Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

16:04:47 San Marcos Hwy, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Tadams

16:10:09 900 Blk Martindale Rd Martindale, Ems Call | No Report Lbarrios

16:14:34 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Runaway | Report Taken Lbarrios

16:27:55 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Livestock at Large | No Report Lbarrios

16:49:40 Memorial Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:21:44 7800 Blk Fm 713 Rosanky, Livestock at Large | No Report Lbarrios

17:22:29 7800 Blk Fm 713 Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:49:22 5100 Blk Arnold Ave Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

17:51:04 1300 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Ems Call | No Report Lbarrios

18:22:30 Fm 2001 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:23:21 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:27:59 300 Blk Hummingbird Ln Lockhart, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Lbarrios Martindale Esd

19:39:07 5000 Blk Fm 1322 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Mid-Co-Esd

19:52:09 1600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

20:17:50 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

21:33:30 10891 Blk Fm 1854 Buda, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Zsikes

21:45:57 7800 Blk Camino Real Dale, Missing Person | Closed Call Zsikes

22:23:37 Johnson St Martindale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

22:27:16 Fm 86 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Zsikes

23:24:26 100 Blk Crockett St Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

Nov. 22

00:21:22 12500 Blk Hwy 183 S Luling, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

03:54:23 600 Blk Ih-10 Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

06:31:04 2800 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

06:31:40 Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

06:38:05 1100 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Zsikes

06:43:16 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

07:25:45 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:20:59 1600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

08:25:49 100 Blk Mount Sinai Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

08:36:38 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:04:55 10201 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:43:17 19900 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:39:46 2000 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Identity Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:44:16 400 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Harassment | Contact Made Mrodgers

11:45:27 200 Blk Ganado Dr Kyle, Animal at Large | Closed Call Mramirez

12:10:22 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Theft | Report Taken Mrodgers

12:37:22 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Hit And Run | Closed Call Lhiles

12:37:51 600 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Animal at Large | Contact Made Mrodgers

12:47:10 Sh 130 Sb Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:31:24 2600 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Kyle, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles

14:04:16 2900 Blk Woodrow Center Rd, Civil Matter | Contact Made Mrodgers

14:34:05 8000 Blk Camino Real – E Sector Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:45:20 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Made Secure Mrodgers

15:17:59 7000 Blk Fm 20 East, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:34:23 Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:47:34 700 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Found Secure Lhiles

16:10:05 Hwy 183 Sb, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:28:55 400 Blk Sierra Dr, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Lhiles

16:39:01 S Hwy 183 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Lhiles

17:07:41 400 Blk Holz Rd Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:19:02 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

17:19:48 939 C Blk Hwy 80 – Se Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:23:44 U300 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:34:02 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:38:22 4100 Blk Sector Ne – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:08:03 900 Blk Aransas St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:51:06 6800 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

19:17:16 17325 Blk Camino Real County, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lhiles

19:39:04 600 Blk Sierra Dr Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Lhiles

20:00:44 1100 Blk Fm 1854, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Avillegas

20:45:08 200 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

20:57:16 200 Blk South Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Made Secure Lhiles Mid-Co-Esd

21:11:22 8500 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Arrest Made Avillegas

22:51:43 10 Blk Elm St Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

Nov. 23

01:54:55 6800 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

05:18:46 6200 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

06:58:28 15839 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:42:13 4000 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:47:04 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:55:57 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:28:22 500 Blk Old Mcmahan Trl Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:51:09 Fm 672 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

209:52:21 6400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:39:35 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Reckless Driving | No Contact Mrodgers

11:38:40 Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:57:16 Fm 713 Rosanky, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:02:19 Fm 713 Rosanky, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:41:36 1700 Blk Williamson Rd – E Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles

13:57:06 Hwy 183 Nb, Assist Motorist | Found Secure Lhiles 8210

14:04:13 7800 Blk Hwy 183 N Sb Side, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

15:53:55 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

16:16:11 76 Blk Branding Chase Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:22:16 Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Found Secure Lhiles

16:24:05 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:53:48 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

17:37:51 6800 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

18:46:02 300 Blk Lockhart St Martindale, Ems Call | Made Secure Lhiles Martindale- Esd

18:47:05 27 Blk Martindale Lake Rd Maxwell, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

19:27:18 Hwy 183 S Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Lhiles

19:30:13 100 Blk Little Lane – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:39:32 93 Blk Misty Dr Kyle, Assault | Arrest Made Avillegas

20:05:25 100 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

20:10:33 Eileen’s Way Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

20:13:28 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – N Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

20:46:01 1700 Blk Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lhiles

21:29:33 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Esd11

21:38:43 1100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

22:11:35 Fm 86 Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

22:58:35 100 Blk Parched Creek Crossing Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

Nov. 24

00:09:30 Skyline Rd Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

00:14:54 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

00:30:00 Morgan Trl Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

01:26:23 5100 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

01:29:23 Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

02:20:08 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Avillegas

02:36:58 Fm 2720 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

03:49:55 Hwy 183 Sb Austin, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

04:16:10 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Fentress, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

07:29:45 900 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:36:23 200 Blk Mustang St Prairie Lea, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Ycano

08:38:44 Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

09:23:40 600 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Ycano

09:30:08 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

09:39:45 200 Blk Knight Ln Dale, Theft | No Report Lbarrios

09:57:58 1300 Blk Washburn Rd Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Mid-Co-Esd

10:12:03 200 Blk Knight Ln Dale, Theft | No Report Ycano

10:54:55 2600 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

11:17:47 32 Fm 1966, Traffic Stop | Citation Tneely

11:56:56 97 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Ycano

12:17:10 1000 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11

12:45:55 100 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:51:29 1100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:20:30 6900 Blk Silver Mine Rd Harwood, Ems Call | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

13:23:25 2400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Theft Prior | No Report Lbarrios

13:32:17 10901 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Animal Attack | No Report Ycano

14:03:12 Fm 86, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Lbarrios Mcmahan-Vfd

14:25:01 300 Blk Ih-10 Access Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | No Report Ycano

14:51:45 200 Blk Mustang St Prairie Lea, Animal at Large | Citation Ycano

14:53:35 Hwy 183 Sb Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:59:01 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – Sw Sector Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano

18:00:23 71 Blk Third St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:06:32 1400 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano

18:22:55 1900 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Ycano Mcmahan-Vfd

18:26:39 4000 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Request Supervisor | No Report Lbarrios

18:45:05 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Ycano

18:52:44 2600 Blk S Cesar Chavez Pkwy Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios

20:33:22 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:46:58 1200 Blk River Grove Road – Se Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:50:45 60 Blk Hazelnut Cove Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Aross

21:36:14 100 Blk Cistern Rd Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Zsikes

23:45:10 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

23:49:32 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

Nov. 25

01:24:08 200 Blk Garrett Trl Kyle, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

02:45:08 Fm 1185 San Marcos, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

02:49:00 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

05:37:31 1000 Blk Fm 1854, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes

05:54:38 300 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

06:02:04 4100 Blk Sector Ne – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

08:29:02 Fm 672 Kyle, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

09:12:28 5300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:29:58 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Ycano

10:24:26 300 Blk Business Park Blvd Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

10:45:29 900 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Ycano

10:52:58 2400 Blk Lytton Lane , Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:09:02 Fm 86 #17000 Blk Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

13:41:14 Hwy 80 Martindale, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jbonnet

13:49:11 300 Blk Fm 1854, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:55:00 1500 Blk Fox Lane, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Ycano

14:32:02 700 Blk Sierra Dr Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Ycano

15:13:44 300 Blk Grapevine Trl Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Ycano

16:08:44 Hwy 142, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jbonnet

16:42:46 Oak Grove Rd Luling, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Ycano

17:39:27 Fm 713 Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:01:17 City View Dr Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:05:45 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:09:34 1100 Blk Silent Valley Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Ycano

18:10:20 5700 Blk Hwy 142, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano

19:01:52 Herms Pl Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

19:19:16 32 Blk Whitesands Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:24:22 46 Blk Hazelnut Cove Dale, Injury To A Child | Closed Call Aross

20:28:38 Us Hwy 183 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:32:48 14934 Blk Fm 1322, Alarm Panic | Closed Call Aross

21:09:55 Fm 1322, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

21:32:32 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

21:39:05 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Aross

21:49:35 100 Blk Apaloosa Trl Dale, Fight In Progress | Closed Call Zsikes

21:50:35 Fm 20 East Red Rock, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross

22:12:06 200 Blk Sunset Ridge Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

22:13:25 Sh 130 Sb, Stray Dog | Closed Call Aross

22:25:49 13 Blk Mulberry St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

22:37:09 3500 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

22:59:18 500 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Mid-Co-Esd

23:01:54 55 Blk Acorn Rd – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

23:22:29 6000 Blk Fm 671, Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

23:22:49 Track Rd Red Rock, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

Nov. 26

00:01:04 200 Blk Apaloosa Trl Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

00:53:47 Morning Mist Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

01:28:53 500 Blk Arrowhead Cv Kyle, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Zsikes

02:07:54 Us Hwy 183, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

02:39:05 1500 Blk N Colorado St Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

02:56:14 Us Hwy 183 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

03:01:18 300 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Armed Subject | Closed Call Aross

04:16:33 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Aross

04:38:05 1200 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

05:44:42 Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross

07:11:47 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:05:21 1000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Animal Other | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:41:24 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

10:49:39 Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Ycano

10:52:33 40 Blk Sunset Trl Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Ycano

11:13:08 78 Blk Wolf Creek Rd Martindale, Assault | Closed Call Ycano

11:25:32 400 Blk Fm 1296 Waelder, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:35:44 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:09:37 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios Dale-Vfd

12:24:31 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano

12:50:36 San Marcos Hwy Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:06:55 600 Blk Church St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:18:15 300 Blk City View Dr Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | No Report Ycano

14:19:33 38 Blk Alvarez Ln Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Ycano

14:30:21 600 Blk Ih-10 Access Rd East Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

14:47:04 7300 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Burglary Commercial | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:39:22 1800 Blk Seminole Trl Dale, Animal Attack | Closed Call Ycano

16:57:13 Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Ycano

17:05:40 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Ycano

17:57:59 Hwy 86, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Ycano

18:31:39 7400 Blk Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Ycano

18:34:43 Hwy 142, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Ycano

19:48:53 Sh 130 Nb, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:07:03 Fm 86 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

20:11:27 77 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:29:27 Us Hwy 183 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

20:46:11 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

21:19:50 26 Blk Church Ave Prairie Lea, Suicidal Person | Closed Call Aross

21:23:01 500 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

21:58:20 1500 Blk Blackjack St Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

22:08:02 31 Blk Clint Ct Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes