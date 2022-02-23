A&M students lend several hands to Lockhart projects￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

About 57 Texas A&M students, as has become a habit, visited Lockhart over the weekend to perform service projects in the community.

Most of the group was from a Class of 2025 freshman organization at A&M.

Among the good deeds performed by the Aggies were working at the Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry garden, putting up a greenhouse, cleaning windows at the Golden Age Home, and sorting books at the library.

The students arrived Friday evening. The boys were hosted by First Lockhart Baptist Church, while the girls were hosted by former A&M students in Lockhart.

The helping hands from A&M are part of a joint venture by the Caldwell County A&M Club and Texas A&M’s FAST (Freshman Aggies Spreading Traditions) and has taken place now for a decade.

“We just have a connection with Lockhart,” said Lydia Champney, who along with Josh Thatcher, is among the leaders of the group from A&M. “Plus, we get to have some of Lockhart’s famous barbecue before we head back.”

Both Champney and Thatcher are from Plano.