Mendez, De Los Santos marriage Share:







Brooklyn Mendez and Qynton De Los Santos were married on Oct. 5, 2023, at the Allan House in Austin. The couple’s pastor of Abundant Church, Brandon Hollar, officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mary Lou and Richard Mendez of Lockhart. The bridegroom is the son of Lisa and Rick De Los Santos of Lockhart. The bride was escorted by her parents. She wore an ivory dress with a train and a veil with crystal beads. She carried a bouquet of ivory garden roses. Following the ceremony, a dinner reception and dance took place. Sparklers lit up the night when the couple were flanked by family and friends as they exited the venue. The couple left for San Juan, Puerto Rico. The bride is a graduate of Texas State University. The bridegroom will graduate in December from Texas A&M University. The couple will reside in Lockhart until they move to New York in the spring.