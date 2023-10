Olga honored Share:







State Representative Stan Gerdes sent a proclamation recognizing Olga Alonzo-Trejo for being honored as H.E.B. Community Service Award winner for the Central Texas region. Lockhart Mayor Lew White read the proclamation to a surprised Alonzo-Trejo at Thursday’s Lockhart Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center. Here, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden congratulates Alonzo-Trejo while White read Gerdes’ proclamation. Photo by Dana Garrett