Ramon Garcia Perez Sr.

May 5, 1932 – October 3, 2023

In the early morning hours of October 3, 2023, Ramon G. Perez Sr., lovingly known as “Ray,” transitioned from this earthly realm to his heavenly home, leaving behind a legacy worthy of remembrance. Ray was born on the May 5, 1932, in the humble town of Lockhart, Texas, and he departed from this life in the vibrant city of San Antonio, Texas. His journey on earth was halted due to health issues, but his spirit remains alive and well in the hearts of those who loved him.

Ray was a man of humble beginnings, his formal education ended in the 6th grade, but his wisdom and knowledge far exceeded any classroom teachings. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and showcased his unwavering dedication and courage throughout his service. After his time in the military, Ray found work at Goodyear, where he became a valued member of the team for many years.

His commitment to service extended beyond the workplace as he was a devoted member of Tejanos In Action and the American Legion. His faith was deeply rooted at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Austin, Texas, where he was a long-time member. Ray was a community man, always ready to lend a helping hand, often seen assisting with St. Mary’s Jamaica and Breakfast, and helping citizens in need. His spirited nature and handy skills made him a beacon of light in his community.

Ray had a profound love for his family, and he relished the simple joys of life. He found pleasure in cooking, barbecuing, and hosting family gatherings. He was a passionate fan of his favorite football teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Ray’s adventurous spirit led him to love outdoor activities like fishing and hunting. He had a deep love for music, a universal language that spoke to his soul. These interests were the essence of Ray, a man who found joy in the everyday moments and shared that joy with everyone around him.

Ray leaves behind a loving family; his beloved wife, Maria Perez; his children Mark A., Ramon C. (Ray Jr.), and Rebecca A. (Becky); his grandchildren Valerie, Jordan, and Alexandria; and his great-grandchild Rebekah E. Garcia. He is also survived by his siblings Raul (Roy) Perez, Ruben Perez, Bacilio Ramirez Jr, Joe Ramirez, and Theresa Ramirez. Ray was predeceased by his father, Jesus Perez; his mother, Beatrice Perez Ramirez; his sister, Maria Beatrice Perez; his brother, Ralph Perez; and his stepfather, Bacilio Ramirez Sr. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will carry on his legacy.

Ray was a courageous, handy, and spirited man who lived his life with a heart full of love and hands ready to serve. His life reminds us of the words of Mother Teresa, who once said, “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” Ray certainly left everyone he met a little happier, and his legacy will continue to inspire those he left behind.

As we remember Ray, we celebrate a life well-lived and a man well-loved. He was a beacon of hope, a pillar of strength, and a testament to the enduring spirit of love and service. Ray’s life was a sermon in itself, a testament to the power of faith, courage, and the human spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire, guide, and uplift us all. Rest in eternal peace, Ray, your life was a blessing to us all.

Services took place Monday, October 9 at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart. He was laid to rest in the St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Lockhart. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.