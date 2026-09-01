Angela Marie Maciel Share:







May 1, 1978-August 20, 2026

Angela Marie Maciel, age 48, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on August 20, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Angela was born on May l, 1978, in San Marcos, Texas, to Jesse and Kathy Maciel.

She was raised in Lockhart and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1996. Angela dedicated 25 years of her life to serving her community as a beloved substitute teacher for Lockhart ISD, touching the lives of countless students and staff with her kindness, patience, and unwavering dedication.

Angela’s faith was the foundation of her life—never moved and always steadfast. She lived her life with love, strength, and compassion for others. She had a passion for leopard print and the little things that brought beauty and joy into everyday life.

Angela shared a deep and loving bond with her amazing boyfriend of many years, Juan Renya, who stood by her side with love and devotion.

Angela raised money and cancer awareness through Circle of Friends & Relay for Life in Lockhart.

She is survived by her parents, Jesse and Kathy Maciel of Lockhart, Texas, and her brothers, Lauro Maciel and Jesse Maciel Jr.

Angela will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but her legacy of love, faith, and strength will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

The Maciel family would like to extend a heartfelt and special thank you to Dolores Navarro for the love, compassion, and devoted care she gave Angela until the very end. Dolores stood by Angela with kindness and tenderness during some of her most difficult days, and our family will forever be grateful for everything she did.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday, September 6, 2026, from 5-8pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at All Generations Church on Monday, September 7, 2026, at 10am. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park.