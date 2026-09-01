Pedro C. Guerrero Share:







December 30, 1943 — August 26, 2026

Pedro C. Guerrero, 82, of Lockhart, Texas, entered peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Born December 30, 1943, in Austin, Texas, Pedro lived a life marked by quiet strength, faithful service, and a generous heart that touched everyone who knew him.

A proud United States Marine, Pedro served his country with distinction. The values of honor, courage, and commitment that he learned in the Corps remained the compass of his life. He carried that same devotion into his parish family at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, where he served with joy as a Eucharistic Minister. Side by side with his beloved wife, Louisa, he brought Holy Communion to the homebound, offering not only the Blessed Sacrament but also companionship, prayer, and the warmth of Christian love.

In his later years at Parkview Nursing Home, Pedro continued the ministry he loved. He led the Holy Rosary with residents and staff, filling the halls with prayer and the comfort of Our Lady. Those who gathered with him remember a man whose faith was not merely spoken, but lived—gentle, steady, and full of hope.

Pedro found beauty in the world and delighted in capturing it. Photography was both gift and craft; he excelled at it and was often asked to take pictures for family, friends, and special occasions. He had an eye for the moment that others might miss. Reading was his other great passion. He loved books and collected them with the care of a man who knew that stories, history, and wisdom are treasures meant to be kept and shared.

Those who loved him will remember a Marine who served with honor, a parishioner who served with humility, a husband who served beside his wife, and a friend who saw the world through a camera lens and a well-worn page. His life was a living prayer of gratitude.

Pedro was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Louisa Guerrero; his mother, Pauline Guerrero, step-sons Johnny Delgado, and Raul Cortez Sr.; he is survived by stepchildren, Angie Perez, Andrew Cortez Jr., Margaret Juarez, Gloria Malko, and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to call him family and friend.

The family of Mr. Guerrero would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Facility as well as Elara Hospice for their dedicated care of Mr. Guerrero.

Visitation will begin on Monday, August 31, 2026, at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.