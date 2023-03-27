Benton Alvin Roberts Jr. Share:







Benton Alvin Roberts Jr, 63, of Kyle, Texas passed away on March 19, 2023 in his home. Benton was born in Austin, TX to Benton and Jimmie Roberts on January 7, 1960.

Benton went to Lockhart high school and graduated in 1978. He went on to earn an Associates of Occupational Studies Degree in Electronics Technologies from Southwest School of Electronics, and many years later his HVAC Certification from Austin Community College. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic for Holt Caterpillar for many years, and later in life transitioned to the HVAC industry with both Casa Mechanical and Christianson Air Conditioning and Plumbing. In his early years his biggest joy in the world was sitting in a tree stand hunting, and later in life he turned to hosting and singing karaoke.

Benton was predeceased by his parents, his brothers and sisters and his son Brandon Roberts. Left to treasure his memory are Justin Roberts, his granddaughter Lilly Roberts, and grandson Lucas Roberts of Buda and his horse Holly of Kyle Texas.

Family and friends will gather for a viewing and visitation at 2:00 pm prior to a 3:00 pm Funeral Service at Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle on March 30, 2023, with Pastor Chad Long of Delhi Baptist church officiating.

Donations can be made to, Delhi Baptist Church, and/or Delhi Community Cemetery.

Delhi Baptist Church

6172 State Hwy 304

Rosanky, TX 78953

Delhi Cemetery Association

6150 State Hwy 304

Rosanky, TX 78953