Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, March 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night with DJ, 6-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Old Pal

Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The Brothers Wayfare with Photo Ops, 8-11 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

The Light Aluminum, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Comedian Daryl Felsberg, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Tony Taylor, 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Kruez Market

Sophia Johnson, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Kruez Market

The Jerrells, 1-4 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Slyfoot Family, 3-6 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

deFrance, 7-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Graham Wilkerson, 12-2 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Monday, March 27

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Professional Solo Harpist Susan Haas (free performance), 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Commerce Hall

Two Step Tuesdays with Jenny & the Corn Ponies, 8 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Evenings with a Songwriter: Michael Hearne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night with DJ, 6-11 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.