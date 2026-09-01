Josephine DeLeon Castillo Share:







August 27, 1933-August 20, 2026

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Josephine DeLeon Castillo was born in Goforth, TX, to Valdo Castillo and Cruz DeLeon Castillo. She passed away peacefully on August 20, 2026, at a skilled nursing facility in Lockhart, TX.

A devoted mother who lived and breathed for her four children, Matilde, Jr (“Chico”), Angel, Billy, and Erna, Josephine’s love was boundless and was reflected in their love for her. Her happiness and the love in her heart grew each time a grandchild or great-grandchild was born and they all knew just how much she loved them.

Josephine was a wonderful cook. Family favorites were her tamales, chicken salad, potato salad, fried chicken, bacon and potato tacos, and the meals she made on holidays, especially the dressing. She also made the best desserts, including ice box cookies, the most delicious pies, and her coffee cakes were frequently requested by people who knew how delicious they were. Her pecan pie was the absolute best.

Josephine worked for many years at the Dairy Queen in Lockhart as the evening manager. She took pride in her home, which was always a warm and welcoming haven. Her hobbies included baking, quilting, gardening, and visiting garage sales and estate sales, where she found many treasures. Her quilts are beautiful heirlooms and her gardens were exquisite.

Josephine is survived by and will be missed by her sister, Celia Arredondo, and her brother Valdo Castillo, Jr; her children Chico (Jeanine) Ramirez, Angel (Anice) Ramirez, Billy Ramirez (Robert M. McCauley), and Erna (Terry Jr) Sharpe; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Valdo, Sr, and Cruz DeLeon Castillo; her siblings Maria Moreno, Ernestina Arredondo, Sofia Moreno, and Angel Castillo, Sr, as well as several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held per Josephine’s request.