Austin Community College opens in Lockhart

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A historic downtown building was filled with excitement Thursday as Austin Community College District celebrated the opening of its new Lockhart Center, marking a major step forward for education and workforce development in Caldwell County.

More than 300 community members, students, educators, and local leaders attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the renovated Ford Building, located at 303 W. San Antonio Street. Guests toured classrooms, met instructors, and learned about academic and workforce programs designed to meet local job demands. Several key community groups were in attendance, including the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber, members of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court, the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation, and many other influential leaders from across the Lockhart community.

“Seeing this building filled is a powerful reminder of why access matters,” said ACC Chancellor Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart. “We are committed to meeting people where they are and responding to the needs of the community to give them the tools they need for a stable future. When education and workforce development are aligned at the community level, the entire region benefits.”

The 20,000-square-foot center focuses on high-demand skilled trades such as plumbing, HVAC, welding, construction, and automotive technology. Programs are developed in partnership with industry leaders and are designed to offer fast, stackable credentials that prepare students for immediate entry into in-demand careers throughout the region.

Lockhart Mayor Pro Tem Jeffry Michelson welcomed ACC’s expansion into the city, emphasizing that education can open doors at any stage of life.

“You are never too old to learn something new, and ACC looks to be a blessing to steer us in the right path for future endeavors,” Michelson said. “ACC, we welcome you to Lockhart.”

Since Lockhart ISD’s annexation into the ACC service area last year, enrollment among local residents has exceeded expectations. More than 600 Lockhart students have enrolled so far, including high school learners, recent graduates, and adults looking to upskill or change careers. The downtown center significantly expands access to education close to home.

“This center is much more than bricks and mortar. It’s a symbol of opportunity,” said Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada. “Kids are going to drive by here, along with parents and family members, and think, ‘Maybe I should go back to school. I can do this.’ It’s proof that Lockhart is investing in its people, and that ACC is investing in our community.”

Classes at the Lockhart Center officially began this week, with additional courses scheduled to roll out over the coming months. Current offerings include an introduction to welding that covers oxyacetylene and arc welding techniques with a strong emphasis on safety, taught bilingually in English and Spanish and including all required personal protective equipment.

Students can also enroll in basic electricity for HVAC, which introduces the refrigeration cycle, heat transfer theory, temperature and pressure relationships, refrigerant handling, core system components, and safety practices.

Additional introductory courses include construction industry fundamentals, covering OSHA 10 training requirements, construction math, hand and power tools, materials handling, and construction drawings, as well as automotive technology.

This introduces students to the automotive industry’s history, safety practices, shop equipment, vehicle systems, maintenance, and professional responsibilities.

A refrigeration principles course is also available, focusing on refrigeration cycles, heat transfer, refrigerant handling, components, and safety. Upon completion of three required courses and an internship, students earn a certificate.

In addition to classes offered at the downtown center, core academic courses are also available at Lockhart High School. Classes are open to all students, with free tuition available for eligible high school graduates and those with a GED within the ACC service area.

Registration for current courses is now open, with full details available at austincc.edu/lockhart. Future program offerings are expected to include plumbing and accounting as the Lockhart Center continues to expand its role in supporting workforce growth in the community.