A Clinic on Wheels: Children’s Care-a-Van helps health care in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Founded in 2003, the Children’s Care-a-Van was born from a collaborative vision shared by local leaders, the Caldwell County Women’s Development Board, and Neal Kelley. With an initial grant from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, the program was created to address two of the most significant barriers to pediatric health care in Caldwell County: limited transportation options and a shortage of providers accepting subsidized insurance.

More than 20 years later, the Care-a-Van has evolved into a critical component of the county’s health care safety net. Over its two-decade history, the program has completed approximately 40,000 patient visits and served more than 37,000 residents. As the only pediatric provider in the county accepting Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Care-a-Van has delivered care during roughly 36,000 visits that otherwise would have had no local medical option. Community support remains strong, with recent fundraising efforts helping secure the program’s third-generation mobile clinic.

The Children’s Care-a-Van provides comprehensive pediatric care for children and adolescents from birth through age 18 in Caldwell County. Designed as a medical home for financially vulnerable families, approximately 90 percent of its patients are uninsured or underinsured. Affordability is central to the program’s mission: uninsured families are never charged more than $20 per visit, a fee that includes medications and laboratory tests. No child is turned away due to an inability to pay, and Care-a-Van staff actively assist families in enrolling in Medicaid or CHIP to promote long-term continuity of care.

Each Wednesday morning in Lockhart, a familiar routine unfolds as families gather in a parking lot on South Colorado Street. Some arrive with newborns bundled against the early chill; others bring school-aged children clutching backpacks, sports forms, or quiet apprehension. What draws them is not a traditional clinic, but a mobile unit that has become a trusted and essential presence in the community.

Operated by Ascension Seton, the Children’s Care-a-Van visits Lockhart every Wednesday, offering pediatric services to families who face financial, transportation, or scheduling challenges. From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the mobile clinic is stationed at the Ascension Seton Lockhart Health Center Colorado campus, located at 300 South Colorado Street. During those hours, the Care-a-Van functions as a fully equipped pediatric medical office. Inside the mobile clinic, clinicians provide routine immunizations, well-child checkups, physical exams, and sick visits, core services essential to preventive pediatric care. The scope of care extends beyond routine appointments and includes sports physicals required for school and extracurricular activities, treatment for minor injuries, and ongoing management of chronic conditions such as asthma and obesity. Vision and hearing screenings are also offered to help identify developmental concerns that may affect learning and overall quality of life.

To further improve access, the Care-a-Van program offers telehealth visits for families who prefer virtual care or are unable to attend in person. When additional diagnostic services are needed, staff coordinate referrals to fixed medical facilities for services such as X-rays. Dental screenings may also be available at select locations or during special events.

Affordability remains one of the program’s defining features. Services are provided on a sliding-scale fee structure designed to accommodate a wide range of income levels. For uninsured patients, the maximum cost per visit is $20, with immunizations typically costing about $5. Medications and most on-site laboratory tests are generally provided at no additional charge. Families seeking guidance on eligibility or payment options can speak with a financial counselor through Ascension Seton or contact the Care-a-Van directly for assistance.

As many rural and small-town communities continue to face significant challenges in accessing health care, the Children’s Care-a-Van stands as a practical and compassionate solution. By eliminating transportation barriers and offering consistent, predictable service hours, the program provides continuity of care that is especially vital for children navigating chronic health conditions or key developmental milestones.

Each Wednesday, the Care-a-Van’s presence in Lockhart reflects a broader commitment to community health, one grounded in prevention, early intervention, and dignity for every family served. In a parking lot that temporarily becomes a clinic, the message is unmistakable: quality pediatric care does not have to be out of reach.

Appointments for the Children’s Care-a-Van can be scheduled by calling 512-738-0625.