Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter Publishes Weekly On The Post-Register’s Website At Www.post-Register.com.

April 24

00:23:04 2 800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Minor In Possession | Closed Call Avillegas

03:33:42 1100 Blk Austin Rd Luling, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Asalvatierra

05:52:24 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04/24/2023 06:02:56 1700 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Stray Dog | No Report Asalvatierra

23-04-2132 04/24/2023 06:15:13 Hwy 183 N County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

04/24/2023 06:20:24 7500 Blk Camino Real – W Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

06:22:40 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:02:47 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

07:12:18 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

07:30:33 7500 Blk Camino Real – W Sector Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios Afd Esd 11

07:38:05 200 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Report Taken Mrodgers

07:39:26 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

07:55:51 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

08:25:22 200 Blk S Main St Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:50:31 14800 Blk Camino Real County, Burglary Commercial | Report Taken Lbarrios

09:20:21 Polonia Rd Kyle, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:32:36 Pin Oak Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

09:41:06 8200 Blk Fm 1854 County, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

09:53:29 13701 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Complaint | No Report Lbarrios

10:12:31 400 Blk Grandpa Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:29:33 600 Blk Political Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:51:51 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Criminal Mischief | Report Taken Lbarrios

11:10:27 100 Blk Verbena Trl Harwood, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:16:10 300 Blk Arrow Ln Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:42:23 14858 Blk Fm 1322 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:04:04 400 Blk S Main St Fentress, Stolen Vehicle | No Report Mramirez

12:08:09 78 Blk Wolf Creek Rd Martindale, Ems Call | No Report Lbarrios

13:30:05 3000 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Fraud | Report Taken Lbarrios

14:50:32 Hwy 142 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

15:58:32 100 Blk Third St Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:08:46 80 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:10:54 100 Blk Pikes Peak Bend Dale, Animal At Large | No Report Mrodgers

17:44:48 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:44:21 200 Blk Aspen Rd Maxwell, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:17:50 Fm 2720 County, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Zsikes

19:34:59 San Marcos Hwy Kyle, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:58:01 2800 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Zsikes

20:03:15 7700 Blk Hwy 142 County, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Aross

21:41:10 9600 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Zsikes

23:28:41 9100 Blk San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Citizen Contact | Closed Call Cgarcia

April 25

00:08:07 Conchas St Kyle, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

00:27:49 1000 Blk Denver Ct Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

04:34:17 400 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

06:40:51 Hwy 183 S County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Aross

08:07:35 400 Blk Sierra Dr Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:32:20 2800 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Recovered Missing | Supplement Lbarrios

09:42:20 100 Blk Delgado St Maxwell, Wanted Subject | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:54:54 13623 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Mrodgers

10:01:49 9600 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Civil Matter | No Report Mrodgers

10:03:55 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:12:27 200 Blk Clydesdale Dr Dale, Stray Dog | No Report Mrodgers

10:13:40 800 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

11:32:17 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Missing Person | No Report Lbarrios

13:23:52 Brownsboro Ln Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:36:26 12968 Blk Camino Real County, Theft Prior | No Report Mrodgers

14:52:17 100 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:21:18 San Marcos Hwy , Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:33:00 Callihan Rd Luling, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

15:54:22 Hawk Circle Luling, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

16:02:40 100 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

16:34:56 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

16:38:55 1600 Blk Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:51:29 8300 Blk Fm 1854 County, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

16:59:00 6000 Blk Fm 1854 County, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:41:32 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Traffic Control/Direct | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:05:54 100 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:06:43 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Alarm Panic | False Alarm Lbarrios

18:14:19 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Threats | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:32:44 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:33:32 100 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Suicidal Person | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:50:38 100 Blk Conchas St Kyle, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:27:24 400 Blk Los Mequites St Dale, Fraud | Closed Call Zsikes

19:37:15 10915 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Zsikes

20:20:01 1400 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Aross

22:00:50 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

22:09:22 200 Blk Fm 1185 County, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Zsikes

22:34:57 N Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

23:12:54 6100 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

April 26

04:25:14 Quail Run Rd Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

07:15:48 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Arrest Made Jsalinas

07:20:55 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

07:37:58 700 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Vehicle Pursuit | Arrest Made Jsalinas

08:01:08 300 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

08:53:38 19014 Blk Camino Real Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mramirez

09:00:54 Camino Real Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:07:02 1200 Blk Oakview Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:07:54 300 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Threats | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:27:20 400 Blk Spinnaker Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

11:29:07 400 Blk Muleshoe Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

11:35:51 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:56:05 500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Animal In Trap | Made Secure Jsalinas

11:57:29 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:11:59 100 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Livestock At Large | Contact Made Jsalinas

12:15:13 7100 Blk Camino Real Maxwell, Ems Call | Made Secure Lhiles

12:36:37 1700 Blk Fm 3158 Dale, Damaged Property | Contact Made Lhiles

13:08:28 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Disturbance-Domestic | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

13:34:02 Salt Flat Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

13:38:19 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Disturbance | Contact Made Lhiles

13:49:26 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Fraud | Closed Call Lhiles

13:49:36 Fm 1322 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:00:44 6000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

14:05:49 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:20:02 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lhiles

14:22:19 100 Blk Koegler Dr Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:43:56 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector S Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

15:24:19 7100 Blk Fm 20 East County, Harassment | Closed Call Lhiles

16:13:27 10450 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Made Secure Lhiles

16:41:56 1500 Blk N Hackberry Ave Luling, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:47:13 Hwy 183 N County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:02:35 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Transport Subject | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:02:36 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:03:08 3700 Blk N Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Fire-Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

17:05:48 3600 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Mid-Co Esd

17:09:38 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd. Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11

17:10:44 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:11:42 100 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Livestock At Large | Referred To Another Agency Jsalinas

17:12:09 1400 Blk S Commerce – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:12:42 0800 Blk N Us Hwy 183 Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:32:20 500 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

18:44:49 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:41:59 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Disturbance | Contact Made Lhiles

19:50:16 4000 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Burglary Commercial | Closed Call Lhiles

20:04:07 100 Blk Pikes Peak Bend Dale, Animal Attack | Closed Call Zsikes

20:15:03 4700 Blk Fm 1854 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Dale Vfd

20:35:37 7500 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

20:58:10 4700 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

21:01:43 17515 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

21:15:48 4500 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Dale Vfd

21:20:11 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Avillegas

22:37:54 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Avillegas

23:15:13 S Colorado St Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

April 27

01:07:12 2200 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Avillegas

04:03:51 5 Blk Maple St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

06:26:29 300 Blk Bee Creek Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

07:07:08 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

07:32:45 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

07:41:15 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:46:09 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

08:03:22 1700 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:31:12 200 Blk Skyline Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:52:06 500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:34:38 31 Blk Alaska Rd Kyle, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:36:16 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

10:21:59 Thomas Dr Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:45:46 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

10:54:24 Hwy 183 N County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:57:50 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

11:05:32 Thomas Dr Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:10:41 6100 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:17:25 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

11:26:08 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

11:40:30 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

11:53:13 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

11:57:44 900 Blk Union Hill Rd Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

12:00:24 Kaitlyn Pl Kyle, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

12:03:07 12253 Blk Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

12:19:16 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

12:19:29 Rylea Ct Kyle, Stray Dog | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

12:23:02 Hwy 142 County, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

12:43:17 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

12:48:15 Hwy 183 N County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:51:23 San Marcos Hwy, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:58:33 200 Blk Plant Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

13:18:25 Fm 672 County, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

14:32:11 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

15:10:43 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:20:47 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:21:50 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:21:56 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:01:12 400 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:02:10 700 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

16:36:50 1000 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:45:44 16985 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Theft | Closed Call Lhiles

16:47:25 San Marcos Hwy, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:55:48 Hwy 142 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:56:03 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Ne Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:01:45 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Hit And Run | Referred To Another Agency Jsalinas

17:08:30 7100 Blk East Fm Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

17:20:09 9100 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Maxwell Esd

18:17:35 85 Blk Sunkist Dr Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

18:32:10 1300 Blk River Rd – E Sector San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

18:33:14 1500 Blk Seminole Trl Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:10:25 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

19:33:14 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

20:18:29 300 Blk Marisas Cv Dale, Harassment | Contact Made Lhiles

21:39:44 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Threats | Closed Call Lhiles

21:43:41 2400 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

22:17:29 2600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Avillegas Dale Vfd

22:30:01 200 Blk Trailside Dr Lockhart, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

22:34:54 300 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Illegal Burn | Closed Call Avillegas Afd Esd 11

23:02:13 200 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

April 28

00:36:26 3400 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Afd Esd 11

01:24:29 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas

02:06:44 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

07:09:38 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

07:40:29 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

07:45:38 Hwy 183 N County, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

07:48:14 8000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Tadams

08:04:25 1200 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Animal At Large | No Report Lbarrios

08:07:24 1200 Blk Fm 1854 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

08:39:08 1100 Blk Tomahawk Trl Dale, Runaway | No Report Mramirez

09:46:52 Sh 21, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dduggins

09:49:23 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Missing Juvenile | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

10:13:20 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Runaway | Closed Call Mramirez

10:40:58 Sh 21, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

10:59:22 2300 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Burglary | Report Taken Lbarrios

11:01:55 85 Blk Sunkist Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:11:39 8300 Blk Fm 1979 County, Follow Up Investigation | No Contact Lbarrios

11:14:36 1600 Blk Shenandoah Trl Lockhart, Animal At Large | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

11:26:05 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Mramirez

11:29:33 14284 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Illegal Burn | Closed Call Lbarrios Emc 1

11:45:42 200 Blk Meadowbrook St Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

11:46:56 1500 Blk Seminole Trl Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:48:22 3400 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

12:05:23 20700 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | No Report Lbarrios

12:11:38 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

12:25:28 500 Blk Airfield Rd Lockhart, Death Investigation | Report Taken Mramirez

12:35:54 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector S Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:54:21 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector S Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

12:55:28 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

13:16:53 200 Blk Rudolph Ln Martindale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

13:17:58 Cottonwood Trl Kyle, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:19:16 Sh 142, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

13:25:39 State Park Rd Fentress, Theft | Referred To Another Agency Mramirez

13:31:49 Sh142 County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dduggins

13:36:35 500 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

13:48:51 1200 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Ems Call | No Report Mramirez

13:52:33 100 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Terroristic Threats | No Report Lbarrios

14:00:13 200 Blk Fannin St Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

14:03:01 1100 Blk Tomahawk Trl Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

14:11:17 49 Blk San Diego Ln Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

14:13:40 700 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Smoke Investigation | No Report Lbarrios Mid-Co Esd

14:24:03 7800 Blk Fm 672, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

14:25:43 200 Blk Louis Voigt Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:44:28 1800 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:57:05 1500 Blk Commerce St S Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

15:02:05 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd. Lockhart, Missing Person | Referred To Another Agency Mramirez

15:10:43 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

15:15:03 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

15:18:56 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:25:48 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

15:29:34 6600 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Illegal Dumping | Closed Call Mramirez

15:30:50 2900 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | No Report Lbarrios

15:52:49 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

16:07:34 Hwy 142 County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dduggins

16:22:46 200 Blk Pecan Ave Luling, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

16:41:01 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | No Report Mramirez

16:44:57 9600 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:52:11 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Missing Juvenile | No Report Lbarrios

17:24:56 10096 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Criminal Mischief | No Report Lbarrios

18:14:06 8000 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Animal Attack | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:18:28 2100 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

18:40:33 Hwy 183 S County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

18:45:20 4400 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Avillegas

18:48:16 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:57:54 Hwy 183 S County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:05:39 13400 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

19:08:37 7500 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:09:49 200 Blk South Ln – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

21:29:04 River Bend Ln Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

21:47:36 100 Blk Meadow Ln Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

21:53:06 San Marcos Hwy, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Zsikes

22:21:22 100 Blk Fm 1966 County, Sexual Assault | Report Taken Zsikes

22:59:25 3300 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Zsikes

23:55:44 400 Blk Mockingbird Ln Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Mid-Co Esd

April 29

00:29:06 55 Blk Kellogg Ct Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

00:55:47 200 Blk Trailside Dr Lockhart, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes

02:10:28 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

02:56:25 Us Hwy 183 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

04:33:39 20257 Blk Camino Real County, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11

07:47:19 1000 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:13:06 10679 Blk Fm 86 County, Fire-Grass/Brush | No Report Lbarrios Mcmahan Vfd

09:00:08 8300 Blk Fm 1979 County, Follow Up Investigation | No Contact Lbarrios

10:27:55 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:27:59 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:21:13 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Afd Esd 11

11:54:02 2100 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:37:03 Camino Real County, Suspicious Activity | No Report Lbarrios

13:02:48 5000 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:14:53 1200 Blk Green St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:33:51 1600 Blk Paintbrush Trl Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

14:52:20 900 Blk Clear Fork St Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

15:23:17 2300 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | No Report Lbarrios

15:32:42 800 Blk Red Sand Trail Dale, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:58:49 200 Blk Herms Pl Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:22:47 1000 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

16:24:01 Sector Ne – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:13:12 3700 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | No Report Lbarrios

18:36:16 100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:51:35 100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:09:58 100 Blk Mustang St Prairie Lea, Traffic Hazard | Unable To Locate Lhiles

19:32:47 4900 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Loud Music | Contact Made Lhiles

20:06:20 3000 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Lhiles

20:31:11 55 Blk Kellogg Ct Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

20:35:36 1500 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

21:14:45 Oak Grove Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

21:41:22 4600 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

21:43:37 Fm 1185 County, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

22:26:07 3000 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

22:45:51 300 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11

22:56:36 100 Blk Rustic River St Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

22:58:25 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

23:05:41 200 Blk Mustang St Prairie Lea, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

23:07:58 200 Blk Rose Ln Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

23:09:02 Eileen’s Way Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

23:20:43 4500 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

23:24:07 2900 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

23:31:04 200 Blk Rose Ln Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

23:33:33 500 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

April 30

00:11:16 100 Blk Oak Cove Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

00:11:57 Pettytown Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

00:21:49 100 Blk Everest Cv Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

00:29:40 800 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

00:53:04 Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

01:37:55 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

01:59:39 Eileen’s Way Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

02:05:18 700 Blk Turkey Hollow Rd Luling, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

02:08:29 2300 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Zsikes

02:08:43 100 Blk Longhorn Ln Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

02:19:07 100 Blk Colt Cir Dale, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Zsikes

03:01:03 Eileen’s Way Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

03:22:44 Williamson Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

03:32:24 Camino Real County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

03:58:33 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes

05:00:55 100 Blk Rabbit Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

05:53:17 400 Blk Mountain Top Dr Dale, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Zsikes

05:58:14 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – N Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

07:00:00 Koegler Dr Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Report Taken Zsikes

07:28:10 Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Illegal Dumping | No Contact Lbarrios

07:37:32 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | No Report Lbarrios

08:38:14 Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable Tocate Lbarrios

08:41:15 9800 Blk Fm 1854 County, Suspicious Activity | No Report Lbarrios

09:24:05 500 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Lift Assist | No Report Lbarrios Afd Esd 11

09:25:03 10400 Blk Hwy 183 Sb County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

09:42:57 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

09:52:45 Shady Hollow Rd Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | No Report Lbarrios

10:23:52 20075 Blk Camino Real County, Illegal Burn | Citation Issued Lbarrios

10:55:59 800 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

11:15:10 200 Blk Ganado Dr Kyle, Ems Call | No Report Lbarrios Afd Esd 11

11:29:29 13702 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | No Report Lbarrios

11:30:34 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:24:58 100 Blk Paloma Bend Dale, Civil Matter | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

13:15:58 Hwy 142 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:35:32 9600 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:46:11 9600 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:55:38 600 Blk Hilltop Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Afd Esd 11

14:36:31 Alexandra Ln Dale, Livestock Complaint | No Report Mrodgers

15:00:24 100 Blk Third St Maxwell, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:18:08 200 Blk Meadowbrook St Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

7:10:04 100 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Livestock Complaint | No Report Mrodgers

17:11:22 1200 Blk Fm 1854 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale Vfd

17:11:52 3600 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:18:16 300 Blk Lay Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:26:32 1100 Blk Silent Valley Rd – W Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:31:41 100 Blk Third St Maxwell, Child Custody Dispute | No Report Mrodgers

17:37:25 Lay Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:20:25 1700 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:52:54 Us Hwy 183 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

20:30:55 Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Mrodgers

20:33:11 Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes

21:17:49 400 Blk Rancho Linda Dr Lockhart, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

21:23:10 Us Hwy 183 County, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

21:23:47 100 Blk Apaloosa Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Mrodgers

21:33:26 100 Blk Moon Circle Martindale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

21:37:38 Us Hwy 183 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

21:38:08 U300 Blk Sector Nw – Tmobile Usa Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

21:39:36 U300 Blk Sector Nw – Tmobile Usa Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

21:55:39 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

23:19:52 500 Blk Long Rd Lockhart, Mental Subject | Closed Call Zsikes

23:20:43 Skyline Dr Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes