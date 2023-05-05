Cinco de Mayo loaded with events for Friday and Saturday Share:







From staff reports

Cinco de Mayo in Lockhart will have dozens of vendors with all sorts of food as well as arts and crafts, while the schedule of musical entertainment includes Latin Grammy nominees Los Chamacos and the South TX Homies. Also, the 5K/10K Race will be Saturday morning beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The race, which is expected to bring in as much as $10,000 in scholarships, can be entered early at cinco5K10K.com. Race-day registration is also allowed. The cost is $15 per walker or runner for the 5K 18-and-under, $20 for 18 and above, $20 for the 10K under 18, and $25 for the 10K 18 and older. Checks can be made to GCCHCC (Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.)

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 5

6-7:30 p.m. – Quemazon

7:30-8 p.m. – DJ X-Ray with Hot Tejano

8-10 p.m. – Broken Arrow Band

10:30-Midnight – Los Chamacos

Saturday, May 6

Noon-1 p.m. – DJ Nando with Hot Tejano

1-2 p.m. – Mariachi Sangre De Mi Tierra

2:30-4 p.m. – Los Gatos 512

4:30-6 p.m. – The Fossils

6:30-8 p.m. – M-Dos

8:30-10 p.m. – Matt Castillo

10:30-Midnight – South TX Homies