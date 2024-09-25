Austin Regional Clinic plans opening in Lockhart in fall of 2025 Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Austin Regional Clinic plans to open is 37th location with ARC Lockhart by the fall of 2025.

ARC is the first tenant in the new KPG commercial development at the northeast corner of SH 142 and San Antonio Street. The address will be 2301 W. San Antonio St.

KPG commercial, based in Austin, recently broke ground for construction at the site, which will have two buildings that will house various tenants.

Austin regional clinic plans on having 6,800 square feet that will include Family Medicine and Pediatric physicians, Advanced Practice Clinicians (APCs), as well as a Lab and Radiology onsite.

The Lockhart location will be ARC’s first site in Caldwell County.

The Legacy Senior Apartments, which are just east of The Stanton apartments on Windsor Boulevard, are projected to open in spring 2025.

There will be 172 apartments for seniors 55 and older.

Legacy will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent.

Utilities will be free at Legacy Senior Apartments, which will have elevators and controlled access entry with an intercom.

Legacy will also offer community rooms, indoor mail, delivery, a courtyard, outdoor pool, off-street parking and carports.

TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) is also building a Lockhart maintenance office just to the east of SH 130 and north of the new senior apartments, which are adjacent to the KPG Commercial development.